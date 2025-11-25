Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Samson Adejimi heads to Newcastle on loan

25.11.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 25 at 12.10.06
Screenshot 2025 11 25 at 12.11.08

Saracens can confirm that hooker Samson Adejimi has joined Newcastle Red Bulls on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old heads North having featured for Saracens in their win over the Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. The match was Adejimi's first in Saracens colours since October 2023 following a string of injuries.

Having joined the senior academy at 18, Adejimi has spent significant time with Ampthill in the CHAMP during the last three seasons, scoring 12 tries in 27 appearances for the A's.

Good luck, Samson!

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 11 25 at 12.10.06
25.11.25

Samson Adejimi heads to Newcastle on loan

Saracens can confirm that hooker Samson Adejimi has joined Newcastle Red Bulls on loan for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old heads North having featured for Saracens in their win over the Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. The match was Adejimi's first in Saracens colours since October 2023 following a string of […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 22 at 15.37.37
22.11.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 43-0 Newcastle Red Bulls

Saracens Men made it back-to-back victories in the PREM Rugby Cup with an impressive 43-0 win over Newcastle Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London brought themselves back in contention for a semi-final spot when the competition resumes in January with a seven-try win at a soaking wet StoneX. Both sides […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 16.20.02
21.11.25

Introducing... 'The Breakdown'

Saracens unveil ‘The Breakdown’: A first in rugby, redefining Matchday Experience, Hospitality and Access. A brand-new hospitality offering has landed, providing a matchday experience like never before at Saracens to give you unprecedented access to the action on the pitch and behind the scenes. Hosted by a Saracens legend, the likes of Rugby World Cup […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton