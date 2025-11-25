Samson Adejimi heads to Newcastle on loan

Saracens can confirm that hooker Samson Adejimi has joined Newcastle Red Bulls on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old heads North having featured for Saracens in their win over the Red Bulls at StoneX Stadium this Saturday. The match was Adejimi's first in Saracens colours since October 2023 following a string of injuries.

Having joined the senior academy at 18, Adejimi has spent significant time with Ampthill in the CHAMP during the last three seasons, scoring 12 tries in 27 appearances for the A's.

Good luck, Samson!