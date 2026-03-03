Rhys Carre signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that Wales international loosehead Rhys Carré has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The Welsh front‑row forward rejoined Saracens ahead of the 2024‑25 season, marking his second spell with the club after previously featuring for the Men in Black during the 2019‑20 campaign.

Carré began his professional career with Cardiff Blues, progressing through the region’s academy and making his senior debut in 2016 before moving to Saracens for the 2019‑20 season. After one season in North London he returned to Cardiff, where he went on to make over 80 appearances and score an impressive 85 points across four seasons.

Ahead of the 2024‑25 campaign, Carré re‑signed for Saracens and has since featured for the club in the Gallagher PREM as a key component of the front row, bringing size and experience to the loose‑head role.

On the international stage, Carré has represented Wales since 2019, earning more than 20 caps and appearing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He has also crossed for tries in his last two Wales appearances against France and Scotland.

Carré is delighted to continue in North London.

“I’m thrilled to be staying at the club and I can’t want to see what the future has in store for us.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited to see what the Welsh international will provide in the upcoming campaign.

“Rhys has had an inspiring resurgence in the last few years and we are all proud of the progress he has made and the hard work he has put in to achieve it. We are thrilled he will be staying at the club.”