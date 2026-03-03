Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Rhys Carre signs new Saracens deal

03.03.26
E7439a8f e8cf 47cf af9c 3818028a68c0Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Saracens is delighted to announce that Wales international loosehead Rhys Carré has signed a new deal to remain in North London.

The Welsh front‑row forward rejoined Saracens ahead of the 2024‑25 season, marking his second spell with the club after previously featuring for the Men in Black during the 2019‑20 campaign.

Carré began his professional career with Cardiff Blues, progressing through the region’s academy and making his senior debut in 2016 before moving to Saracens for the 2019‑20 season. After one season in North London he returned to Cardiff, where he went on to make over 80 appearances and score an impressive 85 points across four seasons.

Ahead of the 2024‑25 campaign, Carré re‑signed for Saracens and has since featured for the club in the Gallagher PREM as a key component of the front row, bringing size and experience to the loose‑head role.

On the international stage, Carré has represented Wales since 2019, earning more than 20 caps and appearing at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He has also crossed for tries in his last two Wales appearances against France and Scotland.

Carré is delighted to continue in North London.

“I’m thrilled to be staying at the club and I can’t want to see what the future has in store for us.”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is excited to see what the Welsh international will provide in the upcoming campaign.

“Rhys has had an inspiring resurgence in the last few years and we are all proud of the progress he has made and the hard work he has put in to achieve it. We are thrilled he will be staying at the club.”

