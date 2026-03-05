Noah Caluori commits to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that breakthrough sensation Noah Caluori has committed his long-term future to the club.

The current top try scorer in the PREM will remain in North London for years to come following a remarkable first senior campaign at StoneX Stadium.

Caluori stepped up to the senior squad at the beginning of the season after impressing throughout his time in the Academy and during a standout schoolboy career at Mill Hill.

Renowned for his extraordinary athleticism and dominance in the air, the 19-year-old wasted little time in announcing himself on the Gallagher PREM stage.

He made an immediate impact on his debut, crossing off the bench against Newcastle Red Bulls in the opening fixture of the campaign. From that moment on, his rise has been nothing short of electric.

Caluori has since delivered a series of eye-catching performances in North London, including a five-try haul against Sale Sharks and four more against Newcastle on their return to NW4 in January. His clinical finishing and fearless approach have made him one of the most exciting young talents in the competition.

His rapid emergence at the highest level has not gone unnoticed. Caluori has been nominated for the Gallagher PREM Breakthrough Player of the Year award, an accolade claimed last season by British and Irish Lion Henry Pollock.

Recognition has also come on the international stage. Having already spent time in Steve Borthwick’s England environment, Caluori made his England A debut against the All Blacks scoring a try against Spain in the following fixture. and has since featured for England Under 20 in the current Six Nations campaign.

Caluori is thrilled to be continuing his journey with the Original Club of North London.

“Having been part of Saracens since I was 14, when the opportunity came to re-sign with the club it was a no brainer for me.

The coaches, teammates, academy staff here have all been a huge part of my journey so far, so I’m really excited to be staying and hopefully be a part of a really exciting future at Saracens”.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is equally pleased to retain one of the club’s brightest home-grown talents.

“Noah has burst onto the scene this season in the most exciting way! Alongside his obvious talent and athleticism, he is open minded, hard working and clear about where he wants to take his game. He has shown the self assurance and confidence any young player needs to grab the playing opportunities that have come his way.

We are thrilled he has committed his long term future to the club.”