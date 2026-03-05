Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Noah Caluori commits to Saracens

05.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Stade Toulousain Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM

Saracens is delighted to confirm that breakthrough sensation Noah Caluori has committed his long-term future to the club.

The current top try scorer in the PREM will remain in North London for years to come following a remarkable first senior campaign at StoneX Stadium.

Caluori stepped up to the senior squad at the beginning of the season after impressing throughout his time in the Academy and during a standout schoolboy career at Mill Hill.

Renowned for his extraordinary athleticism and dominance in the air, the 19-year-old wasted little time in announcing himself on the Gallagher PREM stage.

He made an immediate impact on his debut, crossing off the bench against Newcastle Red Bulls in the opening fixture of the campaign. From that moment on, his rise has been nothing short of electric.

Caluori has since delivered a series of eye-catching performances in North London, including a five-try haul against Sale Sharks and four more against Newcastle on their return to NW4 in January. His clinical finishing and fearless approach have made him one of the most exciting young talents in the competition.

His rapid emergence at the highest level has not gone unnoticed. Caluori has been nominated for the Gallagher PREM Breakthrough Player of the Year award, an accolade claimed last season by British and Irish Lion Henry Pollock.

Recognition has also come on the international stage. Having already spent time in Steve Borthwick’s England environment, Caluori made his England A debut against the All Blacks scoring a try against Spain in the following fixture. and has since featured for England Under 20 in the current Six Nations campaign.

Caluori is thrilled to be continuing his journey with the Original Club of North London.

“Having been part of Saracens since I was 14, when the opportunity came to re-sign with the club it was a no brainer for me.

The coaches, teammates, academy staff here have all been a huge part of my journey so far, so I’m really excited to be staying and hopefully be a part of a really exciting future at Saracens”.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is equally pleased to retain one of the club’s brightest home-grown talents.

“Noah has burst onto the scene this season in the most exciting way! Alongside his obvious talent and athleticism, he is open minded, hard working and clear about where he wants to take his game. He has shown the self assurance and confidence any young player needs to grab the playing opportunities that have come his way.

We are thrilled he has committed his long term future to the club.”

 

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
DSC 8703 (1)
05.03.26

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Celebrate World Book Day

Alec Clarey and Louie Johnson swapped their rugby boots for storybooks on World Book Day, paying special visits to two Saracens primary schools to celebrate reading with pupils across the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust. At Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon, which joined Saracens MAT in 2024, pupils arrived dressed as their favourite literary characters, filling the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Stade Toulousain Investec Champions Cup 2025/2026
05.03.26

Noah Caluori commits to Saracens

Saracens is delighted to confirm that breakthrough sensation Noah Caluori has committed his long-term future to the club. The current top try scorer in the PREM will remain in North London for years to come following a remarkable first senior campaign at StoneX Stadium. Caluori stepped up to the senior squad at the beginning of the season after impressing […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 03 03 at 13.14.46
03.03.26

Rhys Carre signs new Saracens deal

Saracens is delighted to announce that Wales international loosehead Rhys Carré has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The Welsh front‑row forward rejoined Saracens ahead of the 2024‑25 season, marking his second spell with the club after previously featuring for the Men in Black during the 2019‑20 campaign. Carré began his professional […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton