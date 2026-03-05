Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Celebrate World Book Day

05.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSC 8703 (1)
DSC 8742 (1)

Alec Clarey and Louie Johnson swapped their rugby boots for storybooks on World Book Day, paying special visits to two Saracens primary schools to celebrate reading with pupils across the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust.

At Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon, which joined Saracens MAT in 2024, pupils arrived dressed as their favourite literary characters, filling the school with colour and imagination. The children were thrilled to welcome Louie Johnson, who joined them for a special storytime session, sharing a book and chatting about his own memories of reading when he was at school. After the stories were finished, Louie headed out to the playground taking on the pupils in races and enjoying a kickabout!

Meanwhile in Edgware, Alec Clarey spent the morning with pupils at Saracens Broadfields, the newest addition to the Saracens MAT family. Alec joined classrooms to hear pupils read and talk about their favourite books, praising both their enthusiasm and their impressive reading ability. He also had the chance to explore the school’s extensive grounds, meeting pupils and staff who were eager to share more about life at Broadfields.

The visits formed part of Saracens’ ongoing commitment to supporting education and inspiring young people across the Trust’s schools. For the pupils, meeting professional players brought an extra level of excitement to World Book Day, helping to reinforce the joy of reading in a memorable way.

Children and staff from the primaries are now looking forward to seeing their teams in action at The Showdown, which takes place on the first day of the Easter holidays. The match will also feature a special kit designed by pupils from Saracens High School in partnership with Castore, making it a proud moment for the wider Saracens school community.

