Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Celebrate World Book Day

Alec Clarey and Louie Johnson swapped their rugby boots for storybooks on World Book Day, paying special visits to two Saracens primary schools to celebrate reading with pupils across the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust.

At Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon, which joined Saracens MAT in 2024, pupils arrived dressed as their favourite literary characters, filling the school with colour and imagination. The children were thrilled to welcome Louie Johnson, who joined them for a special storytime session, sharing a book and chatting about his own memories of reading when he was at school. After the stories were finished, Louie headed out to the playground taking on the pupils in races and enjoying a kickabout!

Meanwhile in Edgware, Alec Clarey spent the morning with pupils at Saracens Broadfields, the newest addition to the Saracens MAT family. Alec joined classrooms to hear pupils read and talk about their favourite books, praising both their enthusiasm and their impressive reading ability. He also had the chance to explore the school’s extensive grounds, meeting pupils and staff who were eager to share more about life at Broadfields.

The visits formed part of Saracens’ ongoing commitment to supporting education and inspiring young people across the Trust’s schools. For the pupils, meeting professional players brought an extra level of excitement to World Book Day, helping to reinforce the joy of reading in a memorable way.

Children and staff from the primaries are now looking forward to seeing their teams in action at The Showdown, which takes place on the first day of the Easter holidays. The match will also feature a special kit designed by pupils from Saracens High School in partnership with Castore, making it a proud moment for the wider Saracens school community.