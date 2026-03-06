TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R13)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
06.03.26
Jess Breach is excited to play against familiar opposition as Sarries head south for another London derby.

The fullback is looking to continue her strong form following the resumption of PWR action against her former side Harlequins in a lunchtime kick-off at The Stoop this Saturday.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made two changes from the side that put Exeter Chiefs to the sword in the previous round in North London. There is an unchanged front row which sees Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose prop alongside co-captain May Campbell who sits on nine tries already this campaign.

There's a swap in the second row as Laetitia Royer starts her first PWR game of 2026 alongside rising star Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

Julia Omokhuale moves from the second row to the back row at openside, with Gabrielle Senft and Poppy Cleall keeping their places on the blindside and at number eight respectively.

Olivia Apps makes a welcome return to the starting team, taking the number nine shirt for the first time since December. The Canadian partners Zoe Harrison in an all-international half-back pairing.

Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson resume their roles in the midfield, with Alysha Corrigan and Lotte Sharp once again on the wings. Jess Breach continues to impress at fullback as she returns to The Stoop.

Among the bench, the quality continues to show with internationals Liz Crake, Louise McMillan and Georgia Evans all expected to make an impact when called upon.

Breach is looking forward to the clash in South West London this Saturday.

“I enjoy playing Harlequins as there's a healthy level of competition between the two sides. We have had good results against them in the recent past, but it's always a difficult encounter whenever we play them, so we will have to be on our A-game heading into a packed-out Stoop.”

Saracens Women's squad to play Harlequins Women:

1 Kelsey Clifford
2 May Campbell (cc)
3 Donna Rose
4 Jodie Verghese
5 Laetitia Royer
6 Gabrielle Senft
7 Julia Omokhuale
8 Poppy Cleall
9 Olivia Apps
10 Zoe Harrison (cc)
11 Lotte Sharp
12 Sophie Bridger
13 Emma Hardy
14 Alysha Corrigan
15 Jess Breach

Replacements:

16 Bryony Field
17 Liz Crake
18 Carmen Tremelling
19 Louise McMillan
20 Georgia Evans
21 Tori Sellors
22 Amelia MacDougall
23 Emma Hardy

