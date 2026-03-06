TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R13)

Jess Breach is excited to play against familiar opposition as Sarries head south for another London derby.

The fullback is looking to continue her strong form following the resumption of PWR action against her former side Harlequins in a lunchtime kick-off at The Stoop this Saturday.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made two changes from the side that put Exeter Chiefs to the sword in the previous round in North London. There is an unchanged front row which sees Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose prop alongside co-captain May Campbell who sits on nine tries already this campaign.

There's a swap in the second row as Laetitia Royer starts her first PWR game of 2026 alongside rising star Jodie Verghese in the engine room.

Julia Omokhuale moves from the second row to the back row at openside, with Gabrielle Senft and Poppy Cleall keeping their places on the blindside and at number eight respectively.

Olivia Apps makes a welcome return to the starting team, taking the number nine shirt for the first time since December. The Canadian partners Zoe Harrison in an all-international half-back pairing.

Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson resume their roles in the midfield, with Alysha Corrigan and Lotte Sharp once again on the wings. Jess Breach continues to impress at fullback as she returns to The Stoop.

Among the bench, the quality continues to show with internationals Liz Crake, Louise McMillan and Georgia Evans all expected to make an impact when called upon.

Breach is looking forward to the clash in South West London this Saturday.

“I enjoy playing Harlequins as there's a healthy level of competition between the two sides. We have had good results against them in the recent past, but it's always a difficult encounter whenever we play them, so we will have to be on our A-game heading into a packed-out Stoop.”

Saracens Women's squad to play Harlequins Women:

1 Kelsey Clifford

2 May Campbell (cc)

3 Donna Rose

4 Jodie Verghese

5 Laetitia Royer

6 Gabrielle Senft

7 Julia Omokhuale

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Olivia Apps

10 Zoe Harrison (cc)

11 Lotte Sharp

12 Sophie Bridger

13 Emma Hardy

14 Alysha Corrigan

15 Jess Breach

Replacements:

16 Bryony Field

17 Liz Crake

18 Carmen Tremelling

19 Louise McMillan

20 Georgia Evans

21 Tori Sellors

22 Amelia MacDougall

23 Emma Hardy