Sam Crean to join Ulster

Saracens can confirm that prop Sam Crean will join Ulster following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old played as both a loosehead prop and hooker during his time at Saracens, having graduated from the junior academy in 2019.

Since joining the senior set-up, Crean made over 30 appearances for the Men in Black, including a European debut against Racing 92 at just 20 years old.

He also enjoyed loan spells with both Ampthill and, more recently, Ulster during his time in North London.

Crean reflected fondly on his time in NW4.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me at this club on my journey from turning 18, to the man I am today.

This club is an amazing place to be and I’m privileged to say that I’ve been able to be here for as long as I have been. I’m looking forward to the next opportunity that is around the corner."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wishes Crean the best for his next chapter.

“Sam is a brilliant person and we know he will be a great success at Ulster. His appetite to learn will stand him in good stead and we wish him all the best for his new challenge.”