Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Sam Crean to join Ulster

14.05.25

14.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens can confirm that prop Sam Crean will join Ulster following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 24-year-old played as both a loosehead prop and hooker during his time at Saracens, having graduated from the junior academy in 2019.

Since joining the senior set-up, Crean made over 30 appearances for the Men in Black, including a European debut against Racing 92 at just 20 years old.

He also enjoyed loan spells with both Ampthill and, more recently, Ulster during his time in North London.

Crean reflected fondly on his time in NW4.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me at this club on my journey from turning 18, to the man I am today.

This club is an amazing place to be and I’m privileged to say that I’ve been able to be here for as long as I have been. I’m looking forward to the next opportunity that is around the corner."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wishes Crean the best for his next chapter.

“Sam is a brilliant person and we know he will be a great success at Ulster. His appetite to learn will stand him in good stead and we wish him all the best for his new challenge.”

News

London city 7

Saracens to compete in Sevens Tournament

Saracens are back in 7s action this Saturday as they compete in another 7s tournament at Rosslyn Park. A team of 12 academy players led by coach James Tirrell will play in another 7s tournament two weeks after finishing second in the London City Sevens event. Ahead of the tournament Tirrell said: "This group learnt […]

14.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women training session

Sophie Tansley departs Saracens

The club can confirm that second rower Sophie Tansley will leave the club ahead of the 2025/26 season. Sophie Tansley started her rugby journey at Exeter Saracens, before moving to Plymouth Albion and then onto North London. A dynamic second-row, Tansley has also played for Southwest England and has been an important figure in the […]

14.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

