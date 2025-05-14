Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens to compete in Sevens Tournament

14.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
London city 7

Saracens are back in 7s action this Saturday as they compete in another 7s tournament at Rosslyn Park.

A team of 12 academy players led by coach James Tirrell will play in another 7s tournament two weeks after finishing second in the London City Sevens event.

Ahead of the tournament Tirrell said:

"This group learnt so much from the London City Sevens event. We have some new players featured including some more U18s players who will hopefully gain a lot from the day as a whole."

Squad to compete in Eggchasers International Sevens:

Reggie Hammick (c)

Charlie West

Tayo Adegbemile

Barney Merrett

Declan Murphy

Asa Stewart-Harris

Ben Morrow

Seva Kava

Finn Keylock

Noah Caluori

Zac Finch

