Saracens to compete in Sevens Tournament

Saracens are back in 7s action this Saturday as they compete in another 7s tournament at Rosslyn Park.

A team of 12 academy players led by coach James Tirrell will play in another 7s tournament two weeks after finishing second in the London City Sevens event.

Ahead of the tournament Tirrell said:

"This group learnt so much from the London City Sevens event. We have some new players featured including some more U18s players who will hopefully gain a lot from the day as a whole."

Squad to compete in Eggchasers International Sevens:

Reggie Hammick (c)

Charlie West

Tayo Adegbemile

Barney Merrett

Declan Murphy

Asa Stewart-Harris

Ben Morrow

Seva Kava

Finn Keylock

Noah Caluori

Zac Finch