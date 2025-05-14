Sophie Tansley departs Saracens

The club can confirm that second rower Sophie Tansley will leave the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sophie Tansley started her rugby journey at Exeter Saracens, before moving to Plymouth Albion and then onto North London.

A dynamic second-row, Tansley has also played for Southwest England and has been an important figure in the engine room for Alex Austerberry’s side.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Tansley for her continued efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“Sophie has contributed significantly during her time at Saracens.

Having made her debut in development league, Sophie graduated to the 1st XV at the start of the 2021-22 season. Sophie has played her role in achieving some great success in both the league and cup.

Her commitment to the club and to training while balancing the demands of being a teacher is remarkable.

We wish Sophie all the best with her future both on and off the field.”