Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Sophie Tansley departs Saracens

14.05.25
Saracens women training session
Saracens women training session

The club can confirm that second rower Sophie Tansley will leave the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sophie Tansley started her rugby journey at Exeter Saracens, before moving to Plymouth Albion and then onto North London.

A dynamic second-row, Tansley has also played for Southwest England and has been an important figure in the engine room for Alex Austerberry’s side.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry thanked Tansley for her continued efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“Sophie has contributed significantly during her time at Saracens.

Having made her debut in development league, Sophie graduated to the 1st XV at the start of the 2021-22 season. Sophie has played her role in achieving some great success in both the league and cup.

Her commitment to the club and to training while balancing the demands of being a teacher is remarkable.

We wish Sophie all the best with her future both on and off the field.”

cross