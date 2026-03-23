Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Saracens Announce PensionBee as Official Pension Partner

23.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SAR PensionBee Announcement 16x9
Screenshot 2026 02 18 at 10.49.23

Saracens is delighted to confirm a new partnership with PensionBee, who become the Official Pension Partner of both the Men’s and Women’s teams.

The agreement marks a significant dual-team partnership, underlining a shared commitment to long-term performance, planning and security, both on and off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, PensionBee branding will feature on the sleeve of both the Men’s and Women’s playing shirts for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, beginning with the highly anticipated Showdown VI fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting 305,000 customers with £7.4 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement, aligning closely with Saracens’ commitment to community.

Through the partnership, Saracens and PensionBee will work collaboratively on a range of initiatives aimed at engaging supporters and promoting better financial awareness, helping fans take greater control of their financial futures.

Jordan Lowe, Vice President of Partnerships at PensionBee, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering with Saracens, one of rugby’s most respected and recognisable global teams. Our mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. Saracens’ commitment to using rugby as a catalyst for positive social change perfectly compliments this. We’re excited to support both the Men’s and Women’s teams, and look forward to engaging fans and helping them feel more confident about their long-term finances.

Charlie Beall, Chief Executive Officer at Saracens, commented: “Partnering with PensionBee is a natural alignment for Saracens. As two London-born organisations, we share a commitment to innovation, long-term thinking and making a positive impact in our communities. PensionBee has built a strong reputation as a challenger brand within its sector, and we’re excited to work together to engage our supporters and promote greater financial confidence.

-Ends-

About PensionBee

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with £7.4 billion ($10 billion) in assets on behalf of approximately 305,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement.

We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager (“BeeKeeper”) to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an “Excellent” Trustpilot rating based on over 10,000 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of approximately 200 professionals, based in London and New York, has one focus: you, our customer. PensionBee is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:PBEE; OTCQX: PBNYF).

About Saracens

Saracens Rugby Club is one of England’s leading professional rugby union teams, based in North London and competing in the Gallagher PREM and European competitions. Founded in 1876, the club has won multiple domestic and European titles. Saracens play their home fixtures at StoneX Stadium and are known for hosting major rugby events at iconic venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, showcasing the club’s ambition to grow the game and deliver world-class matchday experiences.

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News

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SAR PensionBee Announcement 16x9
23.03.26

Saracens Announce PensionBee as Official Pension Partner

Saracens is delighted to confirm a new partnership with PensionBee, who become the Official Pension Partner of both the Men’s and Women’s teams. The agreement marks a significant dual-team partnership, underlining a shared commitment to long-term performance, planning and security, both on and off the pitch. As part of the partnership, PensionBee branding will feature […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 03 20 at 20.35.19
20.03.26

MATCH REPORT | Bath Rugby 62-15 Saracens Men

The return of the Gallagher PREM ended in defeat for Saracens Men as they were beaten 62-15 by Bath Rugby at The Recreation Ground. The Original Club of North London started brilliantly but were unable to contain the West Country juggernaut and headed back to the capital with nothing on a challenging night against the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens
19.03.26

Nick Tompkins re-signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that Wales international centre Nick Tompkins has signed a new deal to remain in North London. The centre continues his long‑standing association with the club, having joined the Saracens academy and made his first‑team debut in the LV Cup in 2012. Tompkins has been a regular presence in the Saracens senior […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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