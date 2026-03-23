Saracens Announce PensionBee as Official Pension Partner

Saracens is delighted to confirm a new partnership with PensionBee, who become the Official Pension Partner of both the Men’s and Women’s teams.

The agreement marks a significant dual-team partnership, underlining a shared commitment to long-term performance, planning and security, both on and off the pitch.

As part of the partnership, PensionBee branding will feature on the sleeve of both the Men’s and Women’s playing shirts for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, beginning with the highly anticipated Showdown VI fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting 305,000 customers with £7.4 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement, aligning closely with Saracens’ commitment to community.

Through the partnership, Saracens and PensionBee will work collaboratively on a range of initiatives aimed at engaging supporters and promoting better financial awareness, helping fans take greater control of their financial futures.

Jordan Lowe, Vice President of Partnerships at PensionBee, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering with Saracens, one of rugby’s most respected and recognisable global teams. Our mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. Saracens’ commitment to using rugby as a catalyst for positive social change perfectly compliments this. We’re excited to support both the Men’s and Women’s teams, and look forward to engaging fans and helping them feel more confident about their long-term finances.”

Charlie Beall, Chief Executive Officer at Saracens, commented: “Partnering with PensionBee is a natural alignment for Saracens. As two London-born organisations, we share a commitment to innovation, long-term thinking and making a positive impact in our communities. PensionBee has built a strong reputation as a challenger brand within its sector, and we’re excited to work together to engage our supporters and promote greater financial confidence.”

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About PensionBee

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with £7.4 billion ($10 billion) in assets on behalf of approximately 305,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement.

We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager (“BeeKeeper”) to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an “Excellent” Trustpilot rating based on over 10,000 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of approximately 200 professionals, based in London and New York, has one focus: you, our customer. PensionBee is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:PBEE; OTCQX: PBNYF).

About Saracens

Saracens Rugby Club is one of England’s leading professional rugby union teams, based in North London and competing in the Gallagher PREM and European competitions. Founded in 1876, the club has won multiple domestic and European titles. Saracens play their home fixtures at StoneX Stadium and are known for hosting major rugby events at iconic venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, showcasing the club’s ambition to grow the game and deliver world-class matchday experiences.