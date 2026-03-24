This Is Belonging – Saracens Champion Rugby for Young People with Disabilities through Sarries RFC

Saracens Foundation is tackling social isolation and increasing access to sport in Barnet through Sarries RFC - an inclusive rugby club for people aged 14+ with a wide range of disabilities.

Created in response to growing demand from the local community - where more than 12% of residents are disabled and many young people experience chronic loneliness - the programme uses rugby to help participants build confidence, grow in independence, develop skills and form lasting friendships.

This focus on inclusion at community level reflects a wider effort across the game to ensure rugby is a sport where everyone can belong. From 27–29 March, Round 12 of the Gallagher PREM and Round 16 of the PWR will see PREM Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and their clubs unite for the first time to celebrate inclusivity across the game. Using the platform of elite competition, outdated stereotypes will be challenged, and one clear message will be made: everyone is welcome, and anyone can play.

Themed ‘This Is Belonging’, the weekend will use every game, every stand and every platform to showcase that rugby is a place for all - no matter who you are or your background. Across clubs, pitches and communities, both leagues will spotlight the welcoming environment, and the powerful role rugby plays in bringing people together.

This is Belonging is about pride and progress - ensuring existing fans and players feel proud to be part of the rugby family, while opening the door wider to welcome new audiences who want to see themselves represented and valued in the rugby community.

Across the country, PREM and PWR clubs and their foundations are embedded in their communities, delivering programmes that strengthen social connection, increase participation across all ages and abilities, and support physical and mental wellbeing long after the final whistle.

Sarries RFC is a leading example of how rugby can bring a community together - providing a safe, supportive space where participants can be themselves, build lifelong friendships, and create lasting memories. It also offers parents and carers vital respite and the chance to connect, share experiences, and support one another.

Running Monday nights at StoneX Stadium and supported by project partner Alan Day Motor Group, Sarrie’s RFC was established in the 2014/15 season to meet growing demand for provision alongside their Skills Club for individuals with severe autism. When several participants showed both the ability and enthusiasm to develop their rugby skills further, Sarries RFC was created as a dedicated pathway to support their progression.

With rugby at the heart of the sessions, participants are able to improve their physical and social development, while enjoying enhanced independence. Focusing on repeat activities with gradual progression, players are able to feel comfortable whilst learning new skills - and although it is a mixed ability club, they strive to offer participants the opportunities that they would have in a mainstream rugby club.

Working with other PREM and PWR clubs, Sarries RFC creates unforgettable experiences for its players. Recent highlights include partnering with Trailfinders for a shared training session, guard of honour and matchday experience to mark International Day of People with Disabilities, as well as an overnight tour visiting Exeter and Bristol to broaden rugby knowledge and strengthen team bonds. The programme also arranges regular fixtures with grassroots mixed-ability teams, giving participants the chance to test their skills in competitive games.

Sarries RFC has created an inclusive environment where young people can thrive. Every participant, regardless of their disability, is fully supported to take part and master the fundamentals of rugby. Remarkably, all players can now tackle or be tackled - a breakthrough that once felt impossible for many, especially those with sensory needs.

Gill Thayne, Senior Development Manager at Saracens Foundation comments: “While every player has progressed in their rugby skills, the most powerful transformation has been in their confidence. Week after week, we have watched young people grow braver, more independent, and more willing to push beyond their comfort zones. Our hope is that this confidence transfers into their wider lives, helping them navigate the world with greater independence.”

Saracens players have also become proud ambassadors for the programme. Player visits are a highlight for the group, but the impact runs both ways. Saracens player, Olly Hartley, reflected: “Parents thanked us for the work we did with their kids, and the impact it has on them…But they don’t realise how much they do for us without even trying, and the impact they have on our lives.”

Feedback on the club speaks for itself, with one participant saying: “I have learnt to work as part of a team and have made a lot of new friends”. One parent commented: “He has loved being pushed in training, really loved all the trips and match day fun, and can't wait to be back” - another remarked: “He calls Saracens his happy place”.

The future is bright for Sarries RFC, with a focus on maintaining momentum and continuing to welcome new participants into the community. Plans include creating more opportunities for shared experiences - from team-bonding days and tours, to fixtures that further deepen friendships and confidence.

As rugby unites under the ‘This Is Belonging’ banner, programmes like Sarries RFC demonstrate what this looks like in practice - not just in stadiums, but in communities and the lives of young people who need support the most. Rugby is more than a game - it is a family, and a place for all.