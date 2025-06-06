Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens appoint Mike Leslie as Chief Growth Officer and Flo Williams as Creative Director

06.06.25
Saracens is delighted to announce two exciting new appointments, with Mike Leslie and Flo Williams both joining the Club in an important moment in its history.

Mike recently joined the team in the capacity of Chief Growth Officer, and Flo started at the beginning of June as Creative Director, the first person to take on this role in club rugby.

With bold plans for the club to be communicated in the off season, Mike & Flo will join a management team tasked with leading the club through an exciting new chapter as they look to position Saracens at the forefront of the sport, both on and off the pitch.

Mike, has over 20 years of experience in business, sport and brand-building; with a track-record of innovation and growth, having worked with global brands that have included adidas, Red Bull, Levi’s and Spotify. For the last 18 months, he has been working with The Sharks out of Durban, South Africa; playing a critical role in the Club’s significant brand and business growth over this period.

Mike will now operate as Chief Growth Officer for both Saracens and The Sharks, the first person to hold a dual role across the two clubs.

Mike says: “Very excited to have joined this iconic club and dynamic team. I believe wholeheartedly in the opportunity that exists in rugby today, however realising our full potential requires a new and brave approach that the wider sport has to date been slow to embrace.

Saracens has never been afraid to lead the way, and I’m proud to be a part of an organisation and ownership that is as ambitious about the opportunity in rugby as I am.”

Flo, a Saracens fly-half who knows the club inside out has balanced her rugby with a career in marketing whilst also representing her country, Wales.  

Flo’s career has spanned design and media planning, including founding a micro agency specialising in perception shifting campaigns in sport.

A recent role at MATTA saw her oversee women’s sport, and work with many top sporting organisations including the RFU, Chelsea, The LTA, The British & Irish Lions, Clinique, Womens Elite Rugby (USA), British Gas, The ATP, The ECB & PWR.  

Flo says: I am hugely honoured to be appointed as Creative Director at Saracens. I believe it demonstrates Saracens’ commitment to the evolution of rugby in the modern era.

There is a massive opportunity for our sport to refresh its identity in broader culture. Saracens are going to lead that charge!” 

Noah caluori

Five Saracens feature for England U20s

Noah Caluori and Charlie Barker will make their U20s debuts in a warm-up fixture against Wales tomorrow. Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken also feature in Mark Mapletoft's side that will face Wales at Pontypool RFC (15:30 BST kick-off). The sides meet in an uncapped preparation fixture ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Rugby […]

05.06.25
Saracens v harlequins gallagher premiership rugby

Saracens Duo Included in Team of the Season

Tom Willis and Maro Itoje have been included in the Gallagher Premiership Team of the Season. The North London duo are recognised after stellar campaigns both domestically and internationally, with Itoje also being awarded the England and British & Irish Lions captaincy. Tom Willis has topped the stats charts across multiple categories and was rewarded […]

05.06.25
