Saracens appoint Mike Leslie as Chief Growth Officer and Flo Williams as Creative Director

Saracens is delighted to announce two exciting new appointments, with Mike Leslie and Flo Williams both joining the Club in an important moment in its history.

Mike recently joined the team in the capacity of Chief Growth Officer, and Flo started at the beginning of June as Creative Director, the first person to take on this role in club rugby.

With bold plans for the club to be communicated in the off season, Mike & Flo will join a management team tasked with leading the club through an exciting new chapter as they look to position Saracens at the forefront of the sport, both on and off the pitch.

Mike, has over 20 years of experience in business, sport and brand-building; with a track-record of innovation and growth, having worked with global brands that have included adidas, Red Bull, Levi’s and Spotify. For the last 18 months, he has been working with The Sharks out of Durban, South Africa; playing a critical role in the Club’s significant brand and business growth over this period.

Mike will now operate as Chief Growth Officer for both Saracens and The Sharks, the first person to hold a dual role across the two clubs.

Mike says: “Very excited to have joined this iconic club and dynamic team. I believe wholeheartedly in the opportunity that exists in rugby today, however realising our full potential requires a new and brave approach that the wider sport has to date been slow to embrace.

Saracens has never been afraid to lead the way, and I’m proud to be a part of an organisation and ownership that is as ambitious about the opportunity in rugby as I am.”

Flo, a Saracens fly-half who knows the club inside out has balanced her rugby with a career in marketing whilst also representing her country, Wales.

Flo’s career has spanned design and media planning, including founding a micro agency specialising in perception shifting campaigns in sport.

A recent role at MATTA saw her oversee women’s sport, and work with many top sporting organisations including the RFU, Chelsea, The LTA, The British & Irish Lions, Clinique, Women’s Elite Rugby (USA), British Gas, The ATP, The ECB & PWR.

Flo says: “I am hugely honoured to be appointed as Creative Director at Saracens. I believe it demonstrates Saracens’ commitment to the evolution of rugby in the modern era.

There is a massive opportunity for our sport to refresh its identity in broader culture. Saracens are going to lead that charge!”