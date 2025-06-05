Five Saracens feature for England U20s

Noah Caluori and Charlie Barker will make their U20s debuts in a warm-up fixture against Wales tomorrow.

Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken also feature in Mark Mapletoft's side that will face Wales at Pontypool RFC (15:30 BST kick-off).

The sides meet in an uncapped preparation fixture ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy. England travel to Tbilisi next Saturday (14th) to face Georgia to conclude their pre-tournament schedule.

Former England U18 Men’s captain Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons) will skipper the U20s this weekend for the first time. The Sedbergh School graduate attained eight U20 caps in 2024, lifting the 2024 World Rugby Championship and now takes on the leadership role vs. Wales.

Mark Mapletoft said: “This camp marks the start of a new chapter for the U20 Men’s side – we’re approaching the next two weeks with a renewed focus and determination, facing two challenging tests away from home.

“After recovering from injury, Ben [Redshaw] has taken ownership and led the Brotherhood in our short time together and is deserving of the opportunity to captain his country for the first time at U20 level.

“We expect our players, both capped and uncapped, to drive a high-performance environment and level up each other’s development. Above all else, we want this group to bond as a unit and create special memories together in the coming months.”

England U20 Men's team to face Wales (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Ben Redshaw (c) (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps)

14 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)

13 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 2 caps)

12 Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, uncapped)

11 Jack Cotgreave (Gloucester Rugby, Bideford RFC, uncapped)

10 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 12 caps)

9 Joe Davis (Newcastle Falcons, Bishop Auckland RUFC, 2 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 5 caps)

2 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 5 caps)

3 Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped)

4 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 4 caps)

5 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 14 caps)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 5 caps)

7 Reggie Hammick (Saracens, Saints Rugby Peregian, uncapped)

8 Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 3 caps)

Replacements

16 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, uncapped)

17 Tubuna Maka (Leicester Tigers, Birmingham Moseley RFC, 2 caps)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 5 caps)

19 Charlie Barker (Saracens, Canterbury Rugby Club, uncapped)

20 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 14 caps)

21 Oscar Beckerleg (Exeter Chiefs, Penzance and Newlyn RFC, 1 cap)

22 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 1 cap)

23 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 9 caps)

24 Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 1 cap)

25 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 4 caps)

26 Frank McMillan (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped)

27 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 8 caps)

28 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 4 caps)