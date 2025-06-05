Saracens Duo Included in Team of the Season
Tom Willis and Maro Itoje have been included in the Gallagher Premiership Team of the Season.
The North London duo are recognised after stellar campaigns both domestically and internationally, with Itoje also being awarded the England and British & Irish Lions captaincy.
Tom Willis has topped the stats charts across multiple categories and was rewarded with a nomination for Player of the Season just a few weeks ago. A menace on both sides of the ball, Willis has broken through into Steve Borthwick’s England squad during the Six Nations.
Itoje has been equally dominant for Saracens throughout the Gallagher Premiership campaign. In his debut season as Sarries captain, the second-rower has excelled in both attack and defence, leading the set-piece and delivering crucial moments across the season.
Premiership Rugby Team of the Season 2024/25.
- Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers)
- Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)
- Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby)
- Maro Itoje (Saracens)
- Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)
- Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)
- Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)
- Tom Willis (Saracens)
- Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)
- George Ford (Sale Sharks)
- Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears)
- Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears)
- Robert du Preez (Sale Sharks)
- Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
- Santi Carreras (Gloucester Rugby)