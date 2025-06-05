Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens Duo Included in Team of the Season

05.06.25
Saracens v harlequins gallagher premiership rugby
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Tom Willis and Maro Itoje have been included in the Gallagher Premiership Team of the Season.

The North London duo are recognised after stellar campaigns both domestically and internationally, with Itoje also being awarded the England and British & Irish Lions captaincy.

Tom Willis has topped the stats charts across multiple categories and was rewarded with a nomination for Player of the Season just a few weeks ago. A menace on both sides of the ball, Willis has broken through into Steve Borthwick’s England squad during the Six Nations.

Itoje has been equally dominant for Saracens throughout the Gallagher Premiership campaign. In his debut season as Sarries captain, the second-rower has excelled in both attack and defence, leading the set-piece and delivering crucial moments across the season.

Premiership Rugby Team of the Season 2024/25.

  1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers)
  2. Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)
  3. Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby)
  4. Maro Itoje (Saracens)
  5. Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)
  6. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)
  7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)
  8. Tom Willis (Saracens)
  9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)
  10. George Ford (Sale Sharks)
  11. Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears)
  12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears)
  13. Robert du Preez (Sale Sharks)
  14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
  15. Santi Carreras (Gloucester Rugby)

Noah caluori

Five Saracens feature for England U20s

Noah Caluori and Charlie Barker will make their U20s debuts in a warm-up fixture against Wales tomorrow. Reggie Hammick, Olamide Sodeke and Jack Bracken also feature in Mark Mapletoft's side that will face Wales at Pontypool RFC (15:30 BST kick-off). The sides meet in an uncapped preparation fixture ahead of the upcoming 2025 World Rugby […]

05.06.25
Saracens v harlequins gallagher premiership rugby

