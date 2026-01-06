Saracens v Toulouse sold out at StoneX Stadium

Saracens can confirm that tickets for the hugely anticipated Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Toulousain at StoneX Stadium are now completely SOLD OUT.

European heavyweight Toulouse will visit North London in what promises to be a blockbuster occasion, with supporters snapping up all available general admission tickets well in advance of kick-off.

For supporters still hoping to be part of the action, the only way to attend is through hospitality. The Park is now also sold out, however there are limited packages remaining in The Hundred Club and The Tulip Club, as well as availability in Executive Boxes.

Supporters can find out more and secure hospitality places here.

There may also be a small set of resale tickets available on the website. Sign up to emails and check our socials to be the first to see them.

Alternatively, there is still time to purchase a Half Season Ticket, which includes this Toulouse fixture and every remaining home match for the rest of the season, excluding knock-out fixtures. To enquire, supporters should contact the Supporter Services team directly at supporterservices@saracens.net, who will be happy to help.

Missed out on tickets for this one? The next opportunity to watch Saracens at StoneX Stadium comes on Saturday 24 January, when Newcastle Red Bulls visit North London.