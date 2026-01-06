Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens v Toulouse sold out at StoneX Stadium

06.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
GA SOLD OUT TOULOUSE
GA SOLD OUT TOULOUSE 9x16

Saracens can confirm that tickets for the hugely anticipated Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Toulousain at StoneX Stadium are now completely SOLD OUT.

European heavyweight Toulouse will visit North London in what promises to be a blockbuster occasion, with supporters snapping up all available general admission tickets well in advance of kick-off.

For supporters still hoping to be part of the action, the only way to attend is through hospitality. The Park is now also sold out, however there are limited packages remaining in The Hundred Club and The Tulip Club, as well as availability in Executive Boxes.

Supporters can find out more and secure hospitality places here.

There may also be a small set of resale tickets available on the website. Sign up to emails and check our socials to be the first to see them.

Alternatively, there is still time to purchase a Half Season Ticket, which includes this Toulouse fixture and every remaining home match for the rest of the season, excluding knock-out fixtures. To enquire, supporters should contact the Supporter Services team directly at supporterservices@saracens.net, who will be happy to help.

Missed out on tickets for this one? The next opportunity to watch Saracens at StoneX Stadium comes on Saturday 24 January, when Newcastle Red Bulls visit North London.

Buy tickets for the next match

Screenshot 2026 01 04 at 16.07.40
04.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Leicester Tigers 36-28 Saracens Men

Saracens Men suffered a dent to their PREM play-off hopes as they were beaten 36-28 by Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. In freezing cold conditions with ice being cleared from the pitch in the build up, it was the Tigers who brought the heat as they ensured that the Original Club of North […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
20549c12 72d0 4820 8bb1 a3986bb7aedeNorthampton Saints v Saracens
02.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 9)

Fergus Burke is hoping to start the year on a high as Saracens travel to face Leicester Tigers in their first Gallagher PREM match up of 2026. The Scottish fly half starts in the ten shirt for the Original Club of North London as one of four changes made to the side that picked up […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
