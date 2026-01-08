Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

SSA | Match Day Programme Vs Toulouse

08.01.26
ST3
ST5

FRENCH ENCOUNTER … 

Happy New Year / Bonne Année from the SSA as we return to StoneX Stadium for the first home game of 2026. It’s a return to Champions Cup action as we take on six-time winners Stade Toulousain in a key Pool match. 

Bienvenue aux joueurs, entraineurs et supporters du Stade Toulousain. We’re delighted to welcome the players, coaches and supporters of Stade Toulousain and look forward to sharing an exciting afternoon of rugby. 

SSA UPDATE 

Men’s Sponsorship – Captain’s Run Prize Draw 

As Sponsors of Louie Johnson the SSA has two places at the Captain’s Run and Lunch on Friday 23 January as the team prepares for the match against Newcastle Red Bulls. SSA members should have received an email with details of the event and how to enter the draw. 

Congratulations Marlie Packer OBE 

The SSA was delighted to see the Saracen’s and Red Roses legend Marlie Packer, with two Rugby World Cup wins to her credit, named in the King’s New Year Honours list. We hope she enjoys her well deserved trip to the Palace. 

Speedy Recovery, Akina 

We wish SSA sponsored Akina Gondwe well as she rehabilitates following ACL surgery. 

SSAway 

Thank you to all those who made it to Gloucester for the post-Christmas fixture and managed to out shout The Shed! Well done to those who braved freezing conditions to travel to Leicester, cheering the team on even though the Tiger Hunt was unsuccessful. 

Next weekend we’re off to Scotland. We have a great relationship with XVIth Warrior, the official Glasgow Warriors Supporters group and are busy finalising plans. Check out Ticket Tuesday and other emails for details.  

ABOUT THE SSA…  

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.  

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.  

COME AND SEE US…   

Whether you’re a Stade Toulousain supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say ‘hello / bonjour’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands 

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out. 

FIND OUT MORE…   

Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast 

  • X:  @sarriessupport  
  • Instagram: ssa_racens 
  • Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association  

What’s the SSA planning this season? … 

September         An Evening with Alex Goode 

November   Quiz Night 

Feb/Mar.              Springtime Special 

May/ June.           Summer Celebration  

July     SSA AGM  @StoneX 

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places) 

  • January - Captains’ Run & Lunch @StoneX 
  • March - Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX 
  • April - Coach’s Insight@ Training Ground 
  • May - Women’s’ Training Evening in W Club @StoneX 
  • June - End of Season BBQ 

JOIN US … 

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors) 

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew    

SSA | Match Day Programme Vs Toulouse

