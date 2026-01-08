SSA | Match Day Programme Vs Toulouse

FRENCH ENCOUNTER …

Happy New Year / Bonne Année from the SSA as we return to StoneX Stadium for the first home game of 2026. It’s a return to Champions Cup action as we take on six-time winners Stade Toulousain in a key Pool match.

Bienvenue aux joueurs, entraineurs et supporters du Stade Toulousain. We’re delighted to welcome the players, coaches and supporters of Stade Toulousain and look forward to sharing an exciting afternoon of rugby.

SSA UPDATE

Men’s Sponsorship – Captain’s Run Prize Draw

As Sponsors of Louie Johnson the SSA has two places at the Captain’s Run and Lunch on Friday 23 January as the team prepares for the match against Newcastle Red Bulls. SSA members should have received an email with details of the event and how to enter the draw.

Congratulations Marlie Packer OBE

The SSA was delighted to see the Saracen’s and Red Roses legend Marlie Packer, with two Rugby World Cup wins to her credit, named in the King’s New Year Honours list. We hope she enjoys her well deserved trip to the Palace.

Speedy Recovery, Akina

We wish SSA sponsored Akina Gondwe well as she rehabilitates following ACL surgery.

SSAway

Thank you to all those who made it to Gloucester for the post-Christmas fixture and managed to out shout The Shed! Well done to those who braved freezing conditions to travel to Leicester, cheering the team on even though the Tiger Hunt was unsuccessful.

Next weekend we’re off to Scotland. We have a great relationship with XVIth Warrior, the official Glasgow Warriors Supporters group and are busy finalising plans. Check out Ticket Tuesday and other emails for details.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re a Stade Toulousain supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say ‘hello / bonjour’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

FIND OUT MORE…

Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast

X: @sarriessupport

Instagram: ssa_racens

Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association

What’s the SSA planning this season? …

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

July SSA AGM @StoneX

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

January - Captains’ Run & Lunch @StoneX

March - Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

April - Coach’s Insight@ Training Ground

May - Women’s’ Training Evening in W Club @StoneX

June - End of Season BBQ

JOIN US …

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew