Programme | Saracens Next Gen: Inspiring the Future of the Game

StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Next Gen continues to go from strength to strength, creating meaningful opportunities for young players, community clubs and the next generation of rugby fans.

Train With The Pros – An Unforgettable Evening

On the evening of 17 December, our hugely popular Train With The Pros experience returned, giving aspiring young players the opportunity to train alongside Saracens players and coaches in a high-performance environment. The evening session was packed with learning, inspiration and memorable moments, offering participants valuable insight into the standards and habits required at the elite level. Feedback from players and parents was extremely positive, highlighting the impact of this unique experience.

U24s Community Club Competition Success

Community rugby was once again in the spotlight on the evening of 22 December, as eight community clubs came together for the U24s Community Club Competition. The event engaged 140 players, along with their supporters, for a competitive and enjoyable evening of rugby that showcased the strength of the grassroots game.
Congratulations to Bishops Stortford RFC, who emerged as winners after an impressive set of performances. The energy and backing from fans helped create a fantastic atmosphere and reinforced the strong links between Saracens and local clubs. Following the success of this event, Saracens Next Gen will be hosting an U24s series throughout the summer at StoneX Stadium – so make sure to get involved.

February Half-Term Camps – On Sale Now

Looking ahead, Saracens Next Gen February half-term camps are now on sale. These camps provide young players with expert coaching, engaging sessions and a fun, inclusive environment designed to support development both on and off the pitch. With places always in high demand, early booking is advised.
To book, visit: https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

Saracens Staycation – A Unique Family Experience

The Saracens Staycation, running from 23–25 August, will take place at The Grove Hotel in Chandlers Cross and promises a truly memorable experience for the whole family. Young players will have the opportunity to meet some of the stars from Saracens, as well as be coached by them in an inspiring and supportive environment.

A trip to StoneX Stadium is included and is sure to be a highlight for any rugby fan. Away from the pitch, The Grove Hotel offers something for everyone, with a wide range of activities available – from action-packed axe throwing, to relaxing in the spa, or enjoying a round on the championship golf course.

To book the Saracens Staycation, visit:https://saracens.com/saracensstaycations/

SSA | Match Day Programme Vs Toulouse

FRENCH ENCOUNTER …  Happy New Year / Bonne Année from the SSA as we return to StoneX Stadium for the first home game of 2026. It’s a return to Champions Cup action as we take on six-time winners Stade Toulousain in a key Pool match.  Bienvenue aux joueurs, entraineurs et supporters du Stade Toulousain. We’re delighted to welcome the players, coaches and supporters of Stade Toulousain and look forward to sharing an exciting afternoon of rugby.  SSA UPDATE  Men’s Sponsorship – […]

Saracens v Toulouse sold out at StoneX Stadium

Saracens can confirm that tickets for the hugely anticipated Investec Champions Cup clash against Stade Toulousain at StoneX Stadium are now completely SOLD OUT. European heavyweight Toulouse will visit North London in what promises to be a blockbuster occasion, with supporters snapping up all available general admission tickets well in advance of kick-off. For supporters […]

