Programme | Saracens Next Gen: Inspiring the Future of the Game

Saracens Next Gen continues to go from strength to strength, creating meaningful opportunities for young players, community clubs and the next generation of rugby fans.

Train With The Pros – An Unforgettable Evening

On the evening of 17 December, our hugely popular Train With The Pros experience returned, giving aspiring young players the opportunity to train alongside Saracens players and coaches in a high-performance environment. The evening session was packed with learning, inspiration and memorable moments, offering participants valuable insight into the standards and habits required at the elite level. Feedback from players and parents was extremely positive, highlighting the impact of this unique experience.

U24s Community Club Competition Success

Community rugby was once again in the spotlight on the evening of 22 December, as eight community clubs came together for the U24s Community Club Competition. The event engaged 140 players, along with their supporters, for a competitive and enjoyable evening of rugby that showcased the strength of the grassroots game.

Congratulations to Bishops Stortford RFC, who emerged as winners after an impressive set of performances. The energy and backing from fans helped create a fantastic atmosphere and reinforced the strong links between Saracens and local clubs. Following the success of this event, Saracens Next Gen will be hosting an U24s series throughout the summer at StoneX Stadium – so make sure to get involved.

February Half-Term Camps – On Sale Now

Looking ahead, Saracens Next Gen February half-term camps are now on sale. These camps provide young players with expert coaching, engaging sessions and a fun, inclusive environment designed to support development both on and off the pitch. With places always in high demand, early booking is advised.

To book, visit: https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

Saracens Staycation – A Unique Family Experience

The Saracens Staycation, running from 23–25 August, will take place at The Grove Hotel in Chandlers Cross and promises a truly memorable experience for the whole family. Young players will have the opportunity to meet some of the stars from Saracens, as well as be coached by them in an inspiring and supportive environment.

A trip to StoneX Stadium is included and is sure to be a highlight for any rugby fan. Away from the pitch, The Grove Hotel offers something for everyone, with a wide range of activities available – from action-packed axe throwing, to relaxing in the spa, or enjoying a round on the championship golf course.

To book the Saracens Staycation, visit:https://saracens.com/saracensstaycations/

🔥 North London Lock In – Post-Match!

Stick around after Saracens v Newcastle on 24 Jan for a U24/student-only hangout.

🎤 Live singer Grace George will keep the party going with music and good vibes.

Games, friends, and a buzzing atmosphere – don’t miss the ultimate post-match celebration!