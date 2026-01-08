Match Day Programme | Pioneer Profile

Alexandra Berry

Tell us a bit about yourself...

I’m originally from Australia but have been living in London since 2019. I grew up being active and playing lots of different sports, including karate, hockey, tennis, and swimming as well as many others.

While my family is more of an AFL household, I grew up watching John Eales and George Gregan winning World Cups for Australia.

I’ve worked in retail and hospitality in various roles since I was a kid and during university. I am currently Head of Sustainability for an independent central London hotel.

Outside of volunteering I am usually binging movies and TV shows with friends, or training for a half marathon or other charity run. I also try to travel as much as I can, especially when I’m not a 24 hour flight away from everything!

When did you get involved with the Pioneer Programme?

I got involved in the Pioneers after attending a match.

I’d been chatting with a few of the guys at work about the 2024 Men’s World Cup matches and they mentioned their team is Saracens. I was curious about the local professional rugby matches and decided to take myself for a day out.

While at Stone X, I saw the Pioneers around the stadium and was helped by a number of them. I looked into it on the Saracens website and applied when I saw applications were open.

What do you do on matchday?



I work primarily with the Ticketing team, scanning tickets and welcoming everyone into the stadium on match day. I also assist with directions around the stadium, to stands, the shop, and to different hospitality areas. After kickoff, I help cover breaks with the other teams around Stone X.

My favourite part is getting back to my front of house and customer service roots. I enjoy the banter with rival supporters and being a familiar face to the regular Saracens supporters.

I also enjoy meeting people coming to their first rugby match, and seeing the next generations of players and supporters come to the stadium to cheer on their favourite players. It’s always such a special moment to be a part of and I do my best to make it as memorable and positive as possible.

What makes the Pioneer Programme special to you?

The Pioneer Programme has been special to me as I have become part of a phenomenal sporting community.

Being part of the Saracens community has been amazing! I have made so many wonderful new friends and have been made so welcome over the last season and a half with the Pioneer team.

What are your three best memories?

My first match as a Pioneer was very memorable. I had come early to help out with a community tournament before the match and it was absolutely bickering down with rain. We got drenched and then had to stick around for the men’s match after. It was also one of the coldest days of the year! I don’t know how I got through it with all my fingers and toes.

A recent women’s match during the Women’s World Cup was very memorable. Georgia Evans was back from playing with Wales and the whole Pioneer team wore pink ribbons to welcome her back to Saracens and congratulate her on a fantastic run at the World Cup with Wales.

The London Derby this year was a great day as a Pioneer. It was very uplifting to see all the families and young players come out to support the Women’s teams, both Saracens and Harlequins. Watching so many young girls being excited about rugby, their favourite players, and playing a tournament at Stone X was so positive and gave you hope for the future of women’s sports. It showed the growth and popularity of the game for all ages.

Thank you for being a vital part of the Pioneer Programme! We look forward to celebrating your story.