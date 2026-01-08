PROGRAMME | Saracens Foundation (Toulouse)

Smiley Charity Film Awards

We are excited to announce that the Saracens Foundation is nominated for a Smileys Award for our Five-Year Strategy Video and we need YOUR help to get us to the next stage.

Nominations are shortlisted according to the number of public votes each video received so we would like to ask everyone to take 2 minutes to vote for us! Simply click the link here: https://smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/saracens-foundation-five-year-strategy and follow the instructions to vote!

Sporting Roots

Sporting Roots is the Foundation’s project supporting refugees and asylum seekers in the local area. The project offers an opportunity for participants to gain valuable time outside playing sport, which gets them active and helps them to build social connections.

The Sporting Roots sessions are back in action following the Christmas break, with participants returning to play football together in Barnet. Sporting Roots epitomises how sport can have a positive influence on the wellbeing of an individual, not just physically, but mentally too. The break from their hotel spaces is so important for the individuals and helps to introduce them to others who are living next door to them whose paths they may never have crossed before. Football sessions restarting means that we can continue to support our beneficiaries on a weekly basis.

We’d also like to say a big thank you to all those who donated coats at the Foundation Take Over game in December. These coats are currently being distributed to our participants from Sporting Roots to equip them for the cold weather in the UK. Many of our participants have nothing but the clothes on their back, so can be ill equipped for the UK conditions.

Sporting Roots is supported by project funders Islamic Relief UK.