Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
PROGRAMME | Saracens Foundation (Toulouse)

08.01.26
Smiley Charity Film Awards 

We are excited to announce that the Saracens Foundation is nominated for a Smileys Award for our Five-Year Strategy Video and we need YOUR help to get us to the next stage. 

Nominations are shortlisted according to the number of public votes each video received so we would like to ask everyone to take 2 minutes to vote for us! Simply click the link here: https://smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/saracens-foundation-five-year-strategy and follow the instructions to vote! 

Sporting Roots 

Sporting Roots is the Foundation’s project supporting refugees and asylum seekers in the local area. The project offers an opportunity for participants to gain valuable time outside playing sport, which gets them active and helps them to build social connections. 

The Sporting Roots sessions are back in action following the Christmas break, with participants returning to play football together in Barnet. Sporting Roots epitomises how sport can have a positive influence on the wellbeing of an individual, not just physically, but mentally too. The break from their hotel spaces is so important for the individuals and helps to introduce them to others who are living next door to them whose paths they may never have crossed before. Football sessions restarting means that we can continue to support our beneficiaries on a weekly basis. 

We’d also like to say a big thank you to all those who donated coats at the Foundation Take Over game in December. These coats are currently being distributed to our participants from Sporting Roots to equip them for the cold weather in the UK. Many of our participants have nothing but the clothes on their back, so can be ill equipped for the UK conditions.  

Sporting Roots is supported by project funders Islamic Relief UK. 

