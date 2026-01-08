Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Programme | Saracens Multi-Academy Trust

08.01.26
Screenshot 2026 01 08 at 15.01.38 (1)

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Welcomes a New CEO

We are thrilled to introduce Sarries fans to our new CEO, Chris Woolf.

Sarries true blood, Kate Alcock, offloaded the ball to Chris at the end of 2025. Chris has a wealth of experience in education that you can read about in the Times Educational Supplement.

Saracens schools educate over 2000 children in Barnet, from infancy to adulthood. Our primary schools - Saracens Bell Lane (Hendon) and Saracens Broadfields (Edgware) - and Saracens High School (Colindale) give young Londoners brighter futures by putting our shared values at the heart of all we do.

To find out more about the wonderful work our schools do in our diverse local communities, contact admin@saracensmat.org

08.01.26

PROGRAMME | Saracens Foundation (Toulouse)

Smiley Charity Film Awards  We are excited to announce that the Saracens Foundation is nominated for a Smileys Award for our Five-Year Strategy Video and we need YOUR help to get us to the next stage.  Nominations are shortlisted according to the number of public votes each video received so we would like to ask everyone to […]

08.01.26

Match Day Programme | Pioneer Profile

Alexandra Berry Tell us a bit about yourself...  I’m originally from Australia but have been living in London since 2019. I grew up being active and playing lots of different sports, including karate, hockey, tennis, and swimming as well as many others.   While my family is more of an AFL household, I grew up watching John […]

