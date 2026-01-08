Programme | Saracens Multi-Academy Trust

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Welcomes a New CEO

We are thrilled to introduce Sarries fans to our new CEO, Chris Woolf.

Sarries true blood, Kate Alcock, offloaded the ball to Chris at the end of 2025. Chris has a wealth of experience in education that you can read about in the Times Educational Supplement.

Saracens schools educate over 2000 children in Barnet, from infancy to adulthood. Our primary schools - Saracens Bell Lane (Hendon) and Saracens Broadfields (Edgware) - and Saracens High School (Colindale) give young Londoners brighter futures by putting our shared values at the heart of all we do.

To find out more about the wonderful work our schools do in our diverse local communities, contact admin@saracensmat.org