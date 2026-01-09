TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Stade Toulousain (ICC - Rd 3)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has been clear on the standards he wants to see as Saracens return to a sold-out StoneX Stadium to face European heavyweights Stade Toulousain.

Following a challenging outing in the Gallagher PREM against Leicester Tigers last weekend, the focus now turns firmly to the Investec Champions Cup, with Saracens hosting Toulouse in a pivotal Pool One encounter, the sides currently level on points.

Sarries make seven changes from Sunday’s fixture. Eroni Mawi comes into the starting XV to make his 100th appearance for the club, lining up alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street, who is also reintroduced to the starting pack. Maro Itoje returns from injury to start the game and resumes the captaincy, partnering Hugh Tizard, who was named SIS Player of the Month for December earlier this week.

Theo McFarland resumes at blindside flanker, with Juan Martin Gonzalez coming into the back row, while Tom Willis continues his ever-present run as the only player to have started every Saracens match in both the PREM and Europe so far this season.

Ivan van Zyl continues at scrum-half alongside Scottish international Fergus Burke at fly-half. There are two changes in the midfield, with Olly Hartley starting alongside Alex Lozowski for the first time this season.

Noah Caluori returns to the matchday squad after scoring in the competition last time out and starts on the wing with Rotimi Segun, while Elliot Daly is fit to begin at full-back.

Ben Earl is set to make his 150th appearance for the club from the bench in front of a sell-out crowd, and Owen Farrell also returns to the matchday squad after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

McCall is clear on the challenge and the opportunity that lies ahead.

“We’ve looked closely at where we can be better and now it’s about putting that into action. We’re excited to be back at StoneX in front of a full house, and against one of the best teams in Europe there’s no bigger test or better chance to show what this group is about.”

Saracens Men's team to play Stade Toulousain:

15 Elliot Daly

14 Noah Caluori

13 Alex Lozowski

12 Olly Hartley

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Fergus Burke

9 Ivan van Zyl

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Rhys Carre

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Andy Onyeama-Christie

20 Ben Earl

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Owen Farrell

23 Max Malins