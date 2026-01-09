Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Stade Toulousain (ICC - Rd 3)

09.01.26


Leicester Tigers v Saracens PREM Rugby Cup
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs Gallagher PREM

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has been clear on the standards he wants to see as Saracens return to a sold-out StoneX Stadium to face European heavyweights Stade Toulousain.

Following a challenging outing in the Gallagher PREM against Leicester Tigers last weekend, the focus now turns firmly to the Investec Champions Cup, with Saracens hosting Toulouse in a pivotal Pool One encounter, the sides currently level on points.

Sarries make seven changes from Sunday’s fixture. Eroni Mawi comes into the starting XV to make his 100th appearance for the club, lining up alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street, who is also reintroduced to the starting pack. Maro Itoje returns from injury to start the game and resumes the captaincy, partnering Hugh Tizard, who was named SIS Player of the Month for December earlier this week.

Theo McFarland resumes at blindside flanker, with Juan Martin Gonzalez coming into the back row, while Tom Willis continues his ever-present run as the only player to have started every Saracens match in both the PREM and Europe so far this season.

Ivan van Zyl continues at scrum-half alongside Scottish international Fergus Burke at fly-half. There are two changes in the midfield, with Olly Hartley starting alongside Alex Lozowski for the first time this season.

Noah Caluori returns to the matchday squad after scoring in the competition last time out and starts on the wing with Rotimi Segun, while Elliot Daly is fit to begin at full-back.

Ben Earl is set to make his 150th appearance for the club from the bench in front of a sell-out crowd, and Owen Farrell also returns to the matchday squad after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

McCall is clear on the challenge and the opportunity that lies ahead.

“We’ve looked closely at where we can be better and now it’s about putting that into action. We’re excited to be back at StoneX in front of a full house, and against one of the best teams in Europe there’s no bigger test or better chance to show what this group is about.”

Saracens Men's team to play Stade Toulousain:

15 Elliot Daly
14 Noah Caluori
13 Alex Lozowski
12 Olly Hartley
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Fergus Burke
9 Ivan van Zyl
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Juan Martin Gonzalez
8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield
17 Rhys Carre
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Andy Onyeama-Christie
20 Ben Earl
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Owen Farrell
23 Max Malins

