MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 20-14 Stade Toulousain

Saracens Men produced one of their finest performances in recent memory to take down six-time European champions Stade Toulousain on a famous night at a sold out StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London showed immense fight and determination to overturn the French outfit and come away with a 20-14 victory on a night that Sarries fans will never forget.

Sarries, who were tasked by Director of Rugby Mark McCall in the week to show grit and physicality certainly lived up to that in the opening stages.

An early break from Jack Willis looked to give the visitors some territory but a thumping double tackle from Elliot Daly and Alex Lozowski immediately halted the attack.

Toulouse had a number of opportunities in the first quarter with a string of penalties in the 22, but some outstanding lineout and maul defence from Sarries gave StoneX cause to erupt in support of their team.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, who was everywhere in the first half stole a ball at the breakdown and then raced towards the line but his chip ahead dribbled in to touch, beating a chasing Noah Caluori to the line.

However despite Saracens’ early endeavour, it was the French Sid who would open there scoring with the first try of the match after 19 minutes. With sustained pressure in the 22 they edged closer to the line, and eventually a pass out the back found Blair Kinghorn in space who was able to run through unattended. The conversion from Thomas Ramos put them 7-0 ahead.

Toulouse threatened to double their lead when a grubber landed in the hands of Dimitri Delibes and he stretched to score, but a brilliant tackle and then turnover from Olly Hartley gave Sarries some much needed possession.

Sarries then struck out of nowhere to get right back in to the match. Theo McFarland’s acrobatic chargedown saw them rampage in to the Toulouse 22, and then Lozowski’s fizzed pass wide to Rotimi Segun saw the winger dot down in the corner.

It almost got even better just a minute later as Willis charged up field from the kick off, and then Fergus Burke’s perfectly timed grubber popped up to Lozowski but the ball cruelly bounced out of his grasp and agonisingly the chance passed them by.

They struck with their next chance though as the roof threatened to come off at StoneX as Sarries hit the front. Lozowski turned creator this time with a dummy that fooled the whole backline and then he released Segun who stepped the final man and raced over for his second. Burke’s conversion made it 12-7 as we approached half time.

It got even better in the final play of the half as the third try arrived to give Sarries some breathing space. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then Willis, who was having a storming game hammered over from close range to send the home fans delirious. The conversion went wide, but the home side raced down the tunnel with a spring in their step and a 10 point advantage.

Toulouse were never going to go down lightly, and scored just five minutes after the restart to get right back in to the match. They had the ball just 10 metres from the line and then shifted it wide to Matthis Lebel who was never going to be stopped. Thomas Ramos’ impressive touchline conversion cut the lead to just three points.

A huge moment then followed just minutes later as it looked for all money that Thibaud Flament would stretch to score, but Jamie George’s sensational turnover somehow wrestled back the momentum for the hosts.

Sarries then slowed the game down in the third quarter with the weather starting to impact proceedings, and with an experienced bench coming on a penalty from Owen Farrell made it 20-14 with 20 minutes to go.

The heavens then opened to make running rugby impossible as both teams did their best to play without the ball.

Sarries somehow soaked up everything that Toulouse could offer and saw out the final stages, smashing the ball in to the stands to confirm a famous win at StoneX.