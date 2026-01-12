Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Seven selected for Red Roses camp

12.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England Red Roses Training Session
England Red Roses Media Access

Having recovered from injury, Ella Wyrwas will join up with the Red Roses alongside six other Saracens in their latest camp.

The scrum-half joins Marlie Packer, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, May Campbell and Jess Breach as Saracens representatives. It will be the first time a Red Roses squad has come together since winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September.

The squad will assemble today at Pennyhill Park (Monday 12 January).

“2025 was a memorable year for everyone involved with the Red Roses, and one that will go down in history for rugby in this country,” Mitchell said.

“As we enter a new cycle, this camp will focus on aligning our communication and resetting our culture to win.

“It is natural for a rugby cycle to go through regeneration which presents exciting opportunities for young players over the next four years. The quicker they can adapt and contribute to the environment will enhance their opportunities.”

He added: “It is awesome to learn how many supporters have already committed to watching the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium and Ashton Gate in the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations. Thank you for your unwavering support and we are look forward to getting back out there in front of you in the Spring.”

The Red Roses’ first match of 2026 will be at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 11 April when Ireland visit the world champions in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Red Roses squad for January camp

Forwards

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)
Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)
Jasmine Adonri (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 79 caps)
Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)
Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 4 caps)
May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps) 
Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 23 caps)
Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 21 caps) 
Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)
Steph Else (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)
Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)
Keevy Fitzpatrick (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)
Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 31 caps) 
Lizzie Hanlon (Harlequins, 1 cap)
Haidee Head (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps)
Hayley Jones (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 28 caps)
Haineala Lutui (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)
Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 81 caps)
Annabel Meta (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)
Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 48 caps)
Marlie Packer (Saracens, 112 caps) 
Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)
Zoe Stratford (Gloucester-Hartpury, 69 caps)
Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)
Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 81 caps)
Nicole Wythe (Harlequins, uncapped)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)
Jess Breach (Saracens, 53 caps) 
Millie David (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 65 caps) 
Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 36 caps)
Sophie Hopkins (LOU Rugby, uncapped)*
Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 88 caps)
Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 33 caps)
Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 57 caps)
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps)
Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 38 caps)
Sarah Parry (Harlequins, uncapped)
Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)
Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 46 caps)
Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)
Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 13 caps)
Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)
Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 7 caps) 

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
England Red Roses Training Session
12.01.26

Seven selected for Red Roses camp

Having recovered from injury, Ella Wyrwas will join up with the Red Roses alongside six other Saracens in their latest camp. The scrum-half joins Marlie Packer, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, May Campbell and Jess Breach as Saracens representatives. It will be the first time a Red Roses squad has come together since winning the Women’s […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 19.06.36
11.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 20-14 Stade Toulousain

Saracens Men produced one of their finest performances in recent memory to take down six-time European champions Stade Toulousain on a famous night at a sold out StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London showed immense fight and determination to overturn the French outfit and come away with a 20-14 victory on a night […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers v Saracens PREM Rugby Cup
09.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Stade Toulousain (ICC - Rd 3)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has been clear on the standards he wants to see as Saracens return to a sold-out StoneX Stadium to face European heavyweights Stade Toulousain. Following a challenging outing in the Gallagher PREM against Leicester Tigers last weekend, the focus now turns firmly to the Investec Champions Cup, with Saracens hosting […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton