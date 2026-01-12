Seven selected for Red Roses camp

Having recovered from injury, Ella Wyrwas will join up with the Red Roses alongside six other Saracens in their latest camp.

The scrum-half joins Marlie Packer, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, May Campbell and Jess Breach as Saracens representatives. It will be the first time a Red Roses squad has come together since winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September.

The squad will assemble today at Pennyhill Park (Monday 12 January).

“2025 was a memorable year for everyone involved with the Red Roses, and one that will go down in history for rugby in this country,” Mitchell said.

“As we enter a new cycle, this camp will focus on aligning our communication and resetting our culture to win.

“It is natural for a rugby cycle to go through regeneration which presents exciting opportunities for young players over the next four years. The quicker they can adapt and contribute to the environment will enhance their opportunities.”

He added: “It is awesome to learn how many supporters have already committed to watching the Red Roses at Allianz Stadium and Ashton Gate in the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations. Thank you for your unwavering support and we are look forward to getting back out there in front of you in the Spring.”

The Red Roses’ first match of 2026 will be at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 11 April when Ireland visit the world champions in the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Red Roses squad for January camp

Forwards

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)

Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

Jasmine Adonri (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 79 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 4 caps)

May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 23 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 21 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)

Steph Else (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)

Keevy Fitzpatrick (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 31 caps)

Lizzie Hanlon (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Haidee Head (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 5 caps)

Hayley Jones (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 28 caps)

Haineala Lutui (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 81 caps)

Annabel Meta (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 48 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 112 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Zoe Stratford (Gloucester-Hartpury, 69 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 28 caps)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 81 caps)

Nicole Wythe (Harlequins, uncapped)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 44 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 53 caps)

Millie David (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 65 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 36 caps)

Sophie Hopkins (LOU Rugby, uncapped)*

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 88 caps)

Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 33 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 57 caps)

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 38 caps)

Sarah Parry (Harlequins, uncapped)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 46 caps)

Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 13 caps)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 7 caps)