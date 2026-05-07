Secure Your 2026/27 Season Ticket Before the Direct Debit Deadline

There’s still time to secure your Season Ticket for the 2026/27 campaign - but if you want to spread the cost across 10 monthly payments via Direct Debit, make sure you sign up by Monday 12 May at 12pm.

With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average of 18% across all categories, the Direct Debit option is the easiest way to lock in your seat at StoneX Stadium while spreading the cost across the season.

As we get ready to celebrate our 150th anniversary, the 2026/27 campaign is shaping up to be a special one, with the return of Brendan Venter, the rise of an exciting new generation of players, and Jamie George’s final season in a Saracens shirt.

Season Tickets continue to offer the best value way to follow us all season long, with prices starting from just £197 for Under-30s and Over-65s.

Following supporter feedback, PREM Rugby Cup fixtures are no longer included in the standard Season Ticket package, giving fans more flexibility around the games they attend. If you want access to every fixture, Season Ticket Plus includes all PREM Rugby Cup matches.

We’ve also expanded concession pricing from U24 to U30 as part of our continued commitment to making rugby more accessible for younger supporters.

YOUR 2026/27 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS:

Access to all 2026/27 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium

Priority booking and discounts on additional home match tickets

Fully transferable Season Tickets

Discounted tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Members-exclusive Happy Hour discounts in the Olympic Bar

Monthly prize draws and competitions

Invitations to exclusive club events

Partner discounts including Castore and SiS

Access to select international ticket ballots

Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium

Don’t miss your chance to be part of a huge season at StoneX Stadium - and remember, the deadline to take advantage of the 10-month Direct Debit payment plan is 12pm on Monday 12 May.