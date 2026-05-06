The London Derby Preview

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Thatchers
Thatchers
Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partners

The London Derby Preview

06.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens Gallagher PREM
Saracens v Harlequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby

The final home game of the season brings a familiar and significant fixture as Saracens host Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM.

Meetings between the two sides have consistently carried weight, both in terms of league position and local standing. Saracens have historically held the edge in the head to head record, particularly across their most successful period in the professional era, but the visitors head into this game with a strong recent run against the Men in Black despite struggling across the last few domestic campaigns. Quins always seem to turn up against their London rivals.

That trend has continued in recent seasons, with results split more evenly and games often settled by a single score. Earlier in this campaign, Harlequins came out on top in the reverse fixture, adding further context to this weekend’s meeting.

For Saracens, the equation is clear. With the league table tightening, every result has direct implications for the race for the top four. A win here would strengthen their position and keep momentum heading into the final game of the season, who better to do that against than your biggest rival?

This Gallagher PREM fixture also returns to StoneX Stadium for the first time in four years, bringing the London derby back to NW4. Saracens’ record at home has long been a key part of their success, particularly in matches with play off implications.

As the Original Club of North London, this fixture also carries the added dimension of local bragging rights. Results between the sides have often had a bearing on the wider PREM picture, but they also resonate beyond the table given the proximity and history of the two clubs.

With this marking the final opportunity to back the team at home this season, the focus is on delivering a performance that reflects the importance of the occasion and keeps the club firmly in the play off race.

Tickets are available but going fast now for what is set to be a decisive fixture at StoneX Stadium. Get yours now to avoid disappointment!

News

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WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
07.05.26

Secure Your 2026/27 Season Ticket Before the Direct Debit Deadline

There’s still time to secure your Season Ticket for the 2026/27 campaign - but if you want to spread the cost across 10 monthly payments via Direct Debit, make sure you sign up by Monday 12 May at 12pm. With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average of 18% across all categories, the Direct Debit […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens Gallagher PREM
06.05.26

The London Derby Preview

The final home game of the season brings a familiar and significant fixture as Saracens host Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM. Meetings between the two sides have consistently carried weight, both in terms of league position and local standing. Saracens have historically held the edge in the head to head record, particularly across their most […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
25.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens 19 - 15 Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Saracens returned to North London for the first time in three months, securing a crucial win against Leicester Tigers in front of a packed StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London continued their strong momentum in the league with a victory over the Tigers, pushing themselves back into play off contention. The game started […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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