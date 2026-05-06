The London Derby Preview

The final home game of the season brings a familiar and significant fixture as Saracens host Harlequins in the Gallagher PREM .

Meetings between the two sides have consistently carried weight, both in terms of league position and local standing. Saracens have historically held the edge in the head to head record, particularly across their most successful period in the professional era, but the visitors head into this game with a strong recent run against the Men in Black despite struggling across the last few domestic campaigns. Quins always seem to turn up against their London rivals.

That trend has continued in recent seasons, with results split more evenly and games often settled by a single score. Earlier in this campaign, Harlequins came out on top in the reverse fixture, adding further context to this weekend’s meeting.

For Saracens, the equation is clear. With the league table tightening, every result has direct implications for the race for the top four. A win here would strengthen their position and keep momentum heading into the final game of the season, who better to do that against than your biggest rival?

This Gallagher PREM fixture also returns to StoneX Stadium for the first time in four years, bringing the London derby back to NW4. Saracens’ record at home has long been a key part of their success, particularly in matches with play off implications.

As the Original Club of North London, this fixture also carries the added dimension of local bragging rights. Results between the sides have often had a bearing on the wider PREM picture, but they also resonate beyond the table given the proximity and history of the two clubs.

With this marking the final opportunity to back the team at home this season, the focus is on delivering a performance that reflects the importance of the occasion and keeps the club firmly in the play off race.

Tickets are available but going fast now for what is set to be a decisive fixture at StoneX Stadium. Get yours now to avoid disappointment!