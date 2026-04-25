Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens 19 - 15 Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

25.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Saracens returned to North London for the first time in three months, securing a crucial win against Leicester Tigers in front of a packed StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London continued their strong momentum in the league with a bonus point victory over the Tigers, pushing themselves back into play off contention.

The game started with Saracens on the front foot, winning a penalty on halfway and kicking to the corner. After being initially repelled by Leicester, Charlie Bracken found space around the fringes before offloading to Olly Hartley, who beat multiple defenders from outside the 22 to score an excellent opening try under the posts inside the first two minutes.

Leicester responded five minutes later after being given a platform through Saracens ill discipline. Following a series of carries from their forward pack inside the red zone, Billy Searle produced a well timed pass to Freddie Steward, who crossed from close range unopposed.

The momentum soon swung back in Saracens favour after Izaia Perese was shown a yellow card. Continuing his impressive form, Noah Caluori was next to score, collecting an audacious chip and chase to add to his tally of 17 tries in the Gallagher PREM.

On the half hour mark, Leicester drew level after an initial break from Olly Cracknell gave the visitors front foot ball inside the Saracens 22. Orlando Bailey then picked out Olly Hassell Collins out wide, who finished well in the corner.

Leicester had an opportunity to take the lead just before the break after winning a penalty inside Saracens territory, but Searle’s attempt at goal drifted wide, leaving the sides level at 12 points apiece at half time.

The second half began with a scare for Saracens. A well worked line out move saw Joaquin Moro sprint to within inches of the line, only to be denied by a try saving tackle from Rotimi Segun.

Saracens were first to strike after the restart. Following a penalty won by Caluori just inside the Leicester half, the Saracens pack applied pressure, with Jamie George held up just short from a driving maul. From the resulting phase, Eroni Mawi was judged to have grounded the ball after a review, putting Saracens back in front.

Caluori was then shown a yellow card for an infringement in the red zone, leaving Saracens down to 14 players as the game moved past the hour mark. Leicester continued to build pressure, particularly at the set piece, and were rewarded with a penalty which Searle converted to reduce the deficit to four points with 15 minutes remaining.

A tense final period saw Juan Martin Cinti also sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on, adding to the drama in the closing stages. However, Saracens held firm, forcing a turnover before clearing into the stands to secure a crucial victory.

Saracens now travel to Bristol Bears in a fortnight before hosting Gloucester at the StoneX Stadium in the middle of May. Get your tickets now for a fantastic showing of running summer rugby.

News

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Saracens v Leicester Tigers
25.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens 19 - 15 Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Saracens returned to North London for the first time in three months, securing a crucial win against Leicester Tigers in front of a packed StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London continued their strong momentum in the league with a bonus point victory over the Tigers, pushing themselves back into play off contention. The […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini
24.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Fergus Burke is hopeful Saracens can continue their good momentum heading into a play-off deciding clash with Leicester Tigers on Saturday. The fly-half starts in an unchanged XV from the team who ran-in 13 tries against Sale Sharks six days ago. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action at the StoneX Stadium for the first time […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
24.04.26

2026/27 Season Ticket are now ON SALE

Season Tickets Now On Sale for 2026/27 Campaign Saracens is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are now on sale, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history. With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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