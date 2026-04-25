MATCH REPORT | Saracens 19 - 15 Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Saracens returned to North London for the first time in three months, securing a crucial win against Leicester Tigers in front of a packed StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London continued their strong momentum in the league with a bonus point victory over the Tigers, pushing themselves back into play off contention.

The game started with Saracens on the front foot, winning a penalty on halfway and kicking to the corner. After being initially repelled by Leicester, Charlie Bracken found space around the fringes before offloading to Olly Hartley, who beat multiple defenders from outside the 22 to score an excellent opening try under the posts inside the first two minutes.

Leicester responded five minutes later after being given a platform through Saracens ill discipline. Following a series of carries from their forward pack inside the red zone, Billy Searle produced a well timed pass to Freddie Steward, who crossed from close range unopposed.

The momentum soon swung back in Saracens favour after Izaia Perese was shown a yellow card. Continuing his impressive form, Noah Caluori was next to score, collecting an audacious chip and chase to add to his tally of 17 tries in the Gallagher PREM.

On the half hour mark, Leicester drew level after an initial break from Olly Cracknell gave the visitors front foot ball inside the Saracens 22. Orlando Bailey then picked out Olly Hassell Collins out wide, who finished well in the corner.

Leicester had an opportunity to take the lead just before the break after winning a penalty inside Saracens territory, but Searle’s attempt at goal drifted wide, leaving the sides level at 12 points apiece at half time.

The second half began with a scare for Saracens. A well worked line out move saw Joaquin Moro sprint to within inches of the line, only to be denied by a try saving tackle from Rotimi Segun.

Saracens were first to strike after the restart. Following a penalty won by Caluori just inside the Leicester half, the Saracens pack applied pressure, with Jamie George held up just short from a driving maul. From the resulting phase, Eroni Mawi was judged to have grounded the ball after a review, putting Saracens back in front.

Caluori was then shown a yellow card for an infringement in the red zone, leaving Saracens down to 14 players as the game moved past the hour mark. Leicester continued to build pressure, particularly at the set piece, and were rewarded with a penalty which Searle converted to reduce the deficit to four points with 15 minutes remaining.

A tense final period saw Juan Martin Cinti also sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock on, adding to the drama in the closing stages. However, Saracens held firm, forcing a turnover before clearing into the stands to secure a crucial victory.

Saracens now travel to Bristol Bears in a fortnight before hosting Gloucester at the StoneX Stadium in the middle of May. Get your tickets now for a fantastic showing of running summer rugby.