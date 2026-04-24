Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

24.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini
32990ffe a77f 4678 bff8 e8a349952180Bath Rugby v Saracens EPCR Champions Cup

Fergus Burke is hopeful Saracens can continue their good momentum heading into a play-off deciding clash with Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The fly-half starts in an unchanged XV from the team who ran-in 13 tries against Sale Sharks six days ago. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action at the StoneX Stadium for the first time in three months, in front of a packed out North London crowd.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has the luxury of naming an unchanged starting side for the first time in three years. Rhys Carre, who scored last time out, starts at loosehead, with Marcus Street alongside him. Jamie George completes the front row, making his first appearance at StoneX Stadium since confirming his retirement at the end of next season.

Captain Maro Itoje continues with Hugh Tizard in the second row, with the towering Theo McFarland on the blindside and the explosive duo of Ben Earl on the other flank and Tom Willis rounding off the pack at number eight.

Charlie Bracken is looking to continue his strong form at scrum-half, with Scottish-international Burke continuing in the 10 shirt. The powerful midfield combination of Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins continue to pair up on Saturday after a great showing against the Sharks. Rotimi Segun is fit to start on the left wing, with the Gallagher PREM top-try scorer Noah Caluori on the right. Max Malins rounds off the side at full-back, another who shone in Salford six days ago.

There are two changes on the bench. England international Nick Isiekwe returns to the squad, providing second row cover. Lucio Cinti comes into the matchday squad in place of the injured Angus Hall.

Burke is confident following Saracens strong showing last time out.

"The game against Sale was a really enjoyable one to play in. We were finally rewarded for our improving performances after coming back from the international break. Our full focus is now on Leicester, who arrive in north London in good form, but we are determined to continue our momentum heading into the Gallagher PREM run in."

Saracens Men's team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Lucio Cinti

News

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Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini
24.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Fergus Burke is hopeful Saracens can continue their good momentum heading into a play-off deciding clash with Leicester Tigers on Saturday. The fly-half starts in an unchanged XV from the team who ran-in 13 tries against Sale Sharks six days ago. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action at the StoneX Stadium for the first time […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
24.04.26

2026/27 Season Ticket are now ON SALE

Season Tickets Now On Sale for 2026/27 Campaign Saracens is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are now on sale, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history. With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini
19.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks 19 - 85 Saracens Men (PREM R13)

Saracens returned to winning ways in the North West with an outstanding victory over Sale Sharks, keeping their Gallagher PREM play off hopes alive ahead of their return to StoneX Stadium in six days time. The Original Club of North London secured a first half bonus point, running riot at the CorpAcq Stadium against an […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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