TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Leicester Tigers (PREM R14)

Fergus Burke is hopeful Saracens can continue their good momentum heading into a play-off deciding clash with Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The fly-half starts in an unchanged XV from the team who ran-in 13 tries against Sale Sharks six days ago. Saracens return to Gallagher PREM action at the StoneX Stadium for the first time in three months, in front of a packed out North London crowd.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has the luxury of naming an unchanged starting side for the first time in three years. Rhys Carre, who scored last time out, starts at loosehead, with Marcus Street alongside him. Jamie George completes the front row, making his first appearance at StoneX Stadium since confirming his retirement at the end of next season.

Captain Maro Itoje continues with Hugh Tizard in the second row, with the towering Theo McFarland on the blindside and the explosive duo of Ben Earl on the other flank and Tom Willis rounding off the pack at number eight.

Charlie Bracken is looking to continue his strong form at scrum-half, with Scottish-international Burke continuing in the 10 shirt. The powerful midfield combination of Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins continue to pair up on Saturday after a great showing against the Sharks. Rotimi Segun is fit to start on the left wing, with the Gallagher PREM top-try scorer Noah Caluori on the right. Max Malins rounds off the side at full-back, another who shone in Salford six days ago.

There are two changes on the bench. England international Nick Isiekwe returns to the squad, providing second row cover. Lucio Cinti comes into the matchday squad in place of the injured Angus Hall.

Burke is confident following Saracens strong showing last time out.