2026/27 Season Ticket are now LIVE

Season Tickets Now On Sale for 2026/27 Campaign

Saracens is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are now on sale, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history.

With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average of 18% across all categories, there has never been a better time to join Saracens. Representing the best value they have been for years, Season Tickets remain the most affordable way to enjoy every home fixture, whether opting for a standard Season Ticket or upgrading to a Season Ticket Plus.

For the upcoming campaign, PREM Rugby Cup fixtures are no longer included in the standard Season Ticket package. This change has been made in line with feedback from fans to offer you a season ticket product that works for you in line with busy livesFor those who want access to every fixture. Season Ticket Plus includes all PREM Rugby Cup games, ensuring you don’t miss a moment.

This updated structure has been designed to give supporters greater choice, while keeping the cost of attending matches as accessible as possible.

The age range for concession tickets has also been expanded from U24 to U30, reflecting a continued commitment to making the game more accessible to younger supporters.

YOUR 2026/27 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS:

Access to all 2026/27 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium

Priority booking for additional Saracens Men’s home tickets with 25% off for one week, followed by a rolling 10% discount up until matchday

Fully transferable Season Tickets, allowing you to easily send your ticket to a friend or family member if you cannot attend

50% off unlimited additional tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the initial ticket on sale window, dropping to 10% thereafter

20% off select draught alcohol and soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during Members-exclusive Happy Hour

Entry into monthly prize draws and competitions

Invitations to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches

Exclusive partner discounts, including Castore and SiS

Access to international ticket ballots for select high-profile fixtures

Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium

CEO, Charlie Beall said:

“As we look ahead to one of the most significant seasons in the club’s history, there has never been a better time to join Saracens.

Our 150th anniversary year will be a celebration of everything the club stands for: past, present and future. It will be marked by the return of Brendan Venter, the continued rise of an exciting new generation of players, and the opportunity to support Jamie George in what will be his final season in a Saracens shirt.

It promises to be a campaign full of emotion, pride and unforgettable moments at StoneX Stadium.”

Match-by-match prices will increase for the upcoming season, making a Season Ticket the most cost-effective way to support the club, with prices starting from just £197 for Under-30s and Over-65s.

As Saracens prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, the 2026/27 season is set to be one of the most significant in the club’s history. Be part of a historic campaign and don’t miss a moment at StoneX Stadium.