Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

2026/27 Season Ticket are now LIVE

24.04.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
SAR ST2627 Web HomeBanner MOB

Season Tickets Now On Sale for 2026/27 Campaign

Saracens is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are now on sale, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history.

With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average of 18% across all categories, there has never been a better time to join Saracens. Representing the best value they have been for years, Season Tickets remain the most affordable way to enjoy every home fixture, whether opting for a standard Season Ticket or upgrading to a Season Ticket Plus.

For the upcoming campaign, PREM Rugby Cup fixtures are no longer included in the standard Season Ticket package. This change has been made in line with feedback from fans to offer you a season ticket product that works for you in line with busy livesFor those who want access to every fixture. Season Ticket Plus includes all PREM Rugby Cup games, ensuring you don’t miss a moment.

This updated structure has been designed to give supporters greater choice, while keeping the cost of attending matches as accessible as possible.

The age range for concession tickets has also been expanded from U24 to U30, reflecting a continued commitment to making the game more accessible to younger supporters.

YOUR 2026/27 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS:

  • Access to all 2026/27 Saracens Men’s Gallagher PREM and European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium
  • Priority booking for additional Saracens Men’s home tickets with 25% off for one week, followed by a rolling 10% discount up until matchday
  • Fully transferable Season Tickets, allowing you to easily send your ticket to a friend or family member if you cannot attend
  • 50% off unlimited additional tickets for The Showdown 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the initial ticket on sale window, dropping to 10% thereafter
  • 20% off select draught alcohol and soft drinks in the Olympic Bar during Members-exclusive Happy Hour
  • Entry into monthly prize draws and competitions
  • Invitations to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
  • Exclusive partner discounts, including Castore and SiS
  • Access to international ticket ballots for select high-profile fixtures
  • Discounts on Stadium Tours, including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium

CEO, Charlie Beall said:

“As we look ahead to one of the most significant seasons in the club’s history, there has never been a better time to join Saracens.

Our 150th anniversary year will be a celebration of everything the club stands for: past, present and future. It will be marked by the return of Brendan Venter, the continued rise of an exciting new generation of players, and the opportunity to support Jamie George in what will be his final season in a Saracens shirt.

It promises to be a campaign full of emotion, pride and unforgettable moments at StoneX Stadium.”

Match-by-match prices will increase for the upcoming season, making a Season Ticket the most cost-effective way to support the club, with prices starting from just £197 for Under-30s and Over-65s.

As Saracens prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary, the 2026/27 season is set to be one of the most significant in the club’s history. Be part of a historic campaign and don’t miss a moment at StoneX Stadium.

News

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WebpageGraphic STHRenewals
24.04.26

2026/27 Season Ticket are now LIVE

Season Tickets Now On Sale for 2026/27 Campaign Saracens is delighted to announce that Season Tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are now on sale, giving supporters the opportunity to secure their place at StoneX Stadium for what promises to be a landmark season in the club’s history. With Season Ticket prices reduced by an average […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini
19.04.26

MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks 19 - 85 Saracens Men (PREM R13)

Saracens returned to winning ways in the North West with an outstanding victory over Sale Sharks, keeping their Gallagher PREM play off hopes alive ahead of their return to StoneX Stadium in six days time. The Original Club of North London secured a first half bonus point, running riot at the CorpAcq Stadium against an […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Saracens
17.04.26

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Vs Saracens (PREM R13)

Olly Hartley is not shying away from the importance of Saracens return to the Gallagher PREM on Sunday against Sale Sharks. The centre is in line for his first league start of 2026 having impressed throughout the cup campaign. Hartley knows Sarries need to give it their all as they travel to the Northwest with […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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