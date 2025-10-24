TEAM NEWS | Gloucester-Hartpury Vs Saracens (PWR R1)

Jess Breach is ready for the challenge ahead as Saracens head to Gloucester Hartpury for a repeat of the PWR Final last year.

Breach starts on the wing fresh off World Cup glory as one of 11 players who competed across the tournament in the match day squad. Her selection rounds off a great week as the winger committed to Saracens for the upcoming campaign.

The front row sees the welcome return of Kelsey Clifford, who had an outstanding World Cup campaign. She is alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling, who had equally impressive campaigns during the PWR Cup victory.

The engine room features World Player of the Year Sophie De Goede and England star Rosie Galligan in a formidable second row pairing.

Georgia Evans starts at blindside, with Marlie Packer returning to pack down at openside flanker. Poppy Cleall looks to continue her good momentum after a strong PWR Cup run at number eight.

Fresh off signing a new deal with the club this week, Tori Sellors starts at scrum half alongside Zoe Harrison, who captains the side from 10.

The centre partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson continues from the Cup win. Alysha Corrigan returns on the left wing, with Jess Breach featuring on the right. Sarah McKenna is ready to marshal proceedings from fullback.

All eight of the players on the bench represented the club during the PWR Cup campaign, showing the impact of the silverware won during the World Cup period. Cup captain Louise McMillan features, as well as Charlotte Wright Haley, who is in line to make her first league appearance for the club, having returned from a long term injury during the cup campaign.

Breach is anticipating a gritty game at Queensholm.

“I think the first game is going to be really raw. There will probably be a lot of mistakes from both teams. At the end of the day, the team that sticks to their game plan is likely to come out on top.

We have not seen much footage of them, but they have probably seen a bit more of us since we won the cup and had more games available for them to study. They have some really strong individual players, just like we do.

But if we come together as a collective, I think we have a great chance to win. It is going to be tricky though, and there is no reason to downplay that. It is the final from last year, the same two teams facing off again, and that is going to be the headline; which one comes out on top?”

Saracens Women team to play Gloucester Hartpury:

1 Kelsey Clifford

2 Bryony Field

3 Carmen Tremelling

4 Sophie De Goede

5 Rosie Galligan

6 Georgia Evans

7 Marlie Packer (c)

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Tori Sellors

10 Zoe Harrison (c)

11 Alysha Corrigan

12 Emma Hardy

13 Sydney Gregson

14 Jess Breach

15 Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16 May Campbell

17 Liz Crake

18 Donna Rose

19 Louise McMillan

20 Charlotte Wright Haley

21 Amelia MacDougall

22 Beth Blacklock

23 Jemma Jo Linkins