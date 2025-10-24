Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester-Hartpury Vs Saracens (PWR R1)

24.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester hartpury v saracens premiership women's rugby final
England v samoa women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a

Jess Breach is ready for the challenge ahead as Saracens head to Gloucester Hartpury for a repeat of the PWR Final last year.

Breach starts on the wing fresh off World Cup glory as one of 11 players who competed across the tournament in the match day squad. Her selection rounds off a great week as the winger committed to Saracens for the upcoming campaign.

The front row sees the welcome return of Kelsey Clifford, who had an outstanding World Cup campaign. She is alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling, who had equally impressive campaigns during the PWR Cup victory.

The engine room features World Player of the Year Sophie De Goede and England star Rosie Galligan in a formidable second row pairing.

Georgia Evans starts at blindside, with Marlie Packer returning to pack down at openside flanker. Poppy Cleall looks to continue her good momentum after a strong PWR Cup run at number eight.

Fresh off signing a new deal with the club this week, Tori Sellors starts at scrum half alongside Zoe Harrison, who captains the side from 10.

The centre partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson continues from the Cup win. Alysha Corrigan returns on the left wing, with Jess Breach featuring on the right. Sarah McKenna is ready to marshal proceedings from fullback.

All eight of the players on the bench represented the club during the PWR Cup campaign, showing the impact of the silverware won during the World Cup period. Cup captain Louise McMillan features, as well as Charlotte Wright Haley, who is in line to make her first league appearance for the club, having returned from a long term injury during the cup campaign.

Breach is anticipating a gritty game at Queensholm.

“I think the first game is going to be really raw. There will probably be a lot of mistakes from both teams. At the end of the day, the team that sticks to their game plan is likely to come out on top.

We have not seen much footage of them, but they have probably seen a bit more of us since we won the cup and had more games available for them to study. They have some really strong individual players, just like we do.

But if we come together as a collective, I think we have a great chance to win. It is going to be tricky though, and there is no reason to downplay that. It is the final from last year, the same two teams facing off again, and that is going to be the headline; which one comes out on top?”

Saracens Women team to play Gloucester Hartpury:

1 Kelsey Clifford

2 Bryony Field

3 Carmen Tremelling

4 Sophie De Goede

5 Rosie Galligan

6 Georgia Evans

7 Marlie Packer (c)

8 Poppy Cleall

9 Tori Sellors

10 Zoe Harrison (c)

11 Alysha Corrigan

12 Emma Hardy

13 Sydney Gregson

14 Jess Breach

15 Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16 May Campbell

17 Liz Crake

18 Donna Rose

19 Louise McMillan

20 Charlotte Wright Haley

21 Amelia MacDougall

22 Beth Blacklock

23 Jemma Jo Linkins

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 24 at 21.39.00
24.10.25

MATCH REPORT | Northampton Saints 43-31 Saracens Men

Saracens Men had to settle for a bonus-point after a thrilling match at Franklin’s Gardens ended in a 43-31 defeat to Northampton Saints. The Original Club of North London trailed 17-0 early on but roared back in a rollercoaster of a match in the East Midlands between the top two teams in the Gallagher PREM. […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester hartpury v saracens premiership women's rugby final
24.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester-Hartpury Vs Saracens (PWR R1)

Jess Breach is ready for the challenge ahead as Saracens head to Gloucester Hartpury for a repeat of the PWR Final last year. Breach starts on the wing fresh off World Cup glory as one of 11 players who competed across the tournament in the match day squad. Her selection rounds off a great week […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Canada v australia women's rugby world cup 2025 quarter final
23.10.25

Olivia Apps joins Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Olivia Apps as injury cover during the 2025/26 season. The Canadian international will head to North London fresh from starring for her national side in the Rugby World Cup. Apps was present in all seven of Canada’s match day squads, including the World Cup Final where she […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton