Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Olivia Apps joins Saracens

23.10.25
Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Olivia Apps as injury cover during the 2025/26 season.

The Canadian international will head to North London fresh from starring for her national side in the Rugby World Cup. Apps was present in all seven of Canada’s match day squads, including the World Cup Final where she appeared off the bench at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Away from the 15s game, Apps has had a decorated 7s career to date having captained Canada in their Olympic efforts in Paris, with the side achieving a silver medal finish at the games.

Apps is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the PWR and competing alongside such a high calibre group of players. Saracens has always felt like a second home for many Canadians in the league, so it felt like a natural fit, especially with the quality of their resources, coaching, and players. I’m excited to be joining the Saracens team and can’t wait to get started.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is excited to bring Apps into the fold.

“We are really pleased to welcome Olivia to Saracens. She is a player with a huge amount of experience at the top level, both in 15s and 7s, and her leadership qualities will add great value to the group. Olivia is dynamic, skilful, and brings a great competitive edge. We’re excited to see the impact she can make during her time in North London.”

