Olivia Apps joins Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm the signing of Olivia Apps as injury cover during the 2025/26 season.

The Canadian international will head to North London fresh from starring for her national side in the Rugby World Cup. Apps was present in all seven of Canada’s match day squads, including the World Cup Final where she appeared off the bench at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Away from the 15s game, Apps has had a decorated 7s career to date having captained Canada in their Olympic efforts in Paris, with the side achieving a silver medal finish at the games.

Apps is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the PWR and competing alongside such a high calibre group of players. Saracens has always felt like a second home for many Canadians in the league, so it felt like a natural fit, especially with the quality of their resources, coaching, and players. I’m excited to be joining the Saracens team and can’t wait to get started.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is excited to bring Apps into the fold.

“We are really pleased to welcome Olivia to Saracens. She is a player with a huge amount of experience at the top level, both in 15s and 7s, and her leadership qualities will add great value to the group. Olivia is dynamic, skilful, and brings a great competitive edge. We’re excited to see the impact she can make during her time in North London.”