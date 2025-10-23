Jess Breach re-signs for Saracens
Saracens are delighted to confirm that winger Jess Breach has signed a new deal with the club.
Having excelled over the course of the Rugby World Cup, finishing as the top try-scorer for the winning Red Roses side, Breach returns to Saracens looking to continue her good form, having scored in both the PWR semi-final and final last March.
Red Rose Jess Breach has been an instant hit in North London, since joining from Harlequins in 2022. With 23 tries in her first two seasons in NW4, Breach has reinforced her reputation as one of the best finishes in the game.
Having shifted between winger and fullback midway through her first season at Saracens, Breach has continued to find the try line at will, whilst also adding additional facets to her game.
A devastating attacking player, with acceleration to match, Breach is a crucial part of the Saracens side. Having picked up a hip injury at the start of last season, Breach instantly made up for lost time at the back end of last campaign scoring a wonder try against her former side Quins in the PWR semi-final. Her excellent form in both the PWR and Six Nations led to Breach being selected in the Red Roses World Cup squad and subsequently feautring in every game of their run to Cup glory, becoming one of two players to do that in the England side.
Breach racked up a plethora of tries during the tournament including surpassing 50 scores as well as 50 appearances for England during the group stages. One of the headlines of the tournament, Breach returns to StoneX Stadium full of momentum ahead of this weekend's clash with Gloucester Hartpury.
Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have Breach back in North London this season.
"We are absolutely delighted that Jess has extended her time here at Saracens. Jess has time and again illustrated why she is one of the most lethal finishers in World Rugby.