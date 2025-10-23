Jess Breach re-signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to confirm that winger Jess Breach has signed a new deal with the club.

Having excelled over the course of the Rugby World Cup, finishing as the top try-scorer for the winning Red Roses side, Breach returns to Saracens looking to continue her good form, having scored in both the PWR semi-final and final last March.

Red Rose Jess Breach has been an instant hit in North London, since joining from Harlequins in 2022. With 23 tries in her first two seasons in NW4, Breach has reinforced her reputation as one of the best finishes in the game.

Having shifted between winger and fullback midway through her first season at Saracens, Breach has continued to find the try line at will, whilst also adding additional facets to her game.

A devastating attacking player, with acceleration to match, Breach is a crucial part of the Saracens side. Having picked up a hip injury at the start of last season, Breach instantly made up for lost time at the back end of last campaign scoring a wonder try against her former side Quins in the PWR semi-final. Her excellent form in both the PWR and Six Nations led to Breach being selected in the Red Roses World Cup squad and subsequently feautring in every game of their run to Cup glory, becoming one of two players to do that in the England side.

Breach racked up a plethora of tries during the tournament including surpassing 50 scores as well as 50 appearances for England during the group stages. One of the headlines of the tournament, Breach returns to StoneX Stadium full of momentum ahead of this weekend's clash with Gloucester Hartpury.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have Breach back in North London this season.

"We are absolutely delighted that Jess has extended her time here at Saracens. Jess has time and again illustrated why she is one of the most lethal finishers in World Rugby.

Her ability to create magic moments and change games in an instance makes her a truly special player. It is however her energy and work-rate that allow her talent to shine.

We look forward to Jess continuing to contribute to the success of Saracens on and off the field."

Breach can't wait to get started with the upcoming campaign.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time so far at Sarries. It's a great group and I have made some great friends and managed to develop my game across the last three years. There's a great buzz around this upcoming season with so many incredible players playing in North London this year it seems like our time.

I can't wait to get stuck into this season with this great group and continue to push for a PWR title."