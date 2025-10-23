Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Jess Breach re-signs for Saracens

23.10.25
Gloucester hartpury v saracens premiership women's rugby final
England v samoa women's rugby world cup 2025 pool a

Saracens are delighted to confirm that winger Jess Breach has signed a new deal with the club.

Having excelled over the course of the Rugby World Cup, finishing as the top try-scorer for the winning Red Roses side, Breach returns to Saracens looking to continue her good form, having scored in both the PWR semi-final and final last March.

Red Rose Jess Breach has been an instant hit in North London, since joining from Harlequins in 2022. With 23 tries in her first two seasons in NW4, Breach has reinforced her reputation as one of the best finishes in the game.

Having shifted between winger and fullback midway through her first season at Saracens, Breach has continued to find the try line at will, whilst also adding additional facets to her game.

A devastating attacking player, with acceleration to match, Breach is a crucial part of the Saracens side. Having picked up a hip injury at the start of last season, Breach instantly made up for lost time at the back end of last campaign scoring a wonder try against her former side Quins in the PWR semi-final. Her excellent form in both the PWR and Six Nations led to Breach being selected in the Red Roses World Cup squad and subsequently feautring in every game of their run to Cup glory, becoming one of two players to do that in the England side.

Breach racked up a plethora of tries during the tournament including surpassing 50 scores as well as 50 appearances for England during the group stages. One of the headlines of the tournament, Breach returns to StoneX Stadium full of momentum ahead of this weekend's clash with Gloucester Hartpury.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have Breach back in North London this season.

"We are absolutely delighted that Jess has extended her time here at Saracens. Jess has time and again illustrated why she is one of the most lethal finishers in World Rugby.

Her ability to create magic moments and change games in an instance makes her a truly special player. It is however her energy and work-rate that allow her talent to shine.
We look forward to Jess continuing to contribute to the success of Saracens on and off the field."
Breach can't wait to get started with the upcoming campaign.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time so far at Sarries. It's a great group and I have made some great friends and managed to develop my game across the last three years. There's a great buzz around this upcoming season with so many incredible players playing in North London this year it seems like our time.
I can't wait to get stuck into this season with this great group and continue to push for a PWR title."
News

Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

Gloucester hartpury v saracens premiership women's rugby final
Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 13.15.50
23.10.25

TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 5)

Noah Caluori is looking to continue his good form into a crucial top of the table clash against Northampton Saints this Friday night. The 19-year-old sits top of the try-scoring charts in the PREM after scoring five in an incredible performance against Sale Sharks last weekend. Having spent the first half of the week in […]

Saracens women’s v loughborough lightning
23.10.25

McKinley Hunt to leave Saracens

Canadian prop McKinley Hunt has decided to leave Saracens following a decision to take a step back from rugby in the PWR. The loosehead has made the decision to retire from club rugby in the UK following the Rugby World Cup which saw Hunt score four tries during Canada's incredible run to the Final. McKinley […]

Shawbrook stats centre

