Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Northampton Saints v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 5)

23.10.25
StoneX
StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 13.15.50
497f513a fb78 47f1 9ced 2b2fe4fe96f8saracens v sale sharks228

Noah Caluori is looking to continue his good form into a crucial top of the table clash against Northampton Saints this Friday night.

The 19-year-old sits top of the try-scoring charts in the PREM after scoring five in an incredible performance against Sale Sharks last weekend. Having spent the first half of the week in camp training with England, Caluori is keen to keep up the good momentum the team now have into the visit to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall makes just three changes from the starting XV that produced a dominant performance over Sale. The starting front-row features one change with Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni packing down either side of Theo Dan.

After making his 200th appearance for the club last weekend, Maro Itoje remains alongside Hugh Tizard in the second row. The forwards change in the back row sees Juan Martin Gonzalez partnered alongside Andy Onyeama-Christie on the flanks, Tom Willis remains at number eight.

Charlie Bracken continues to impress in the starting shirt alongside Fergus Burke who dotted down against the Sharks last Saturday.

Owen Farrell is alongside Nick Tompkins who is fresh off another international call-up for Wales. Jack Bracken slots in on the left wing, with teenage sensation Caluori on the right. Max Malins continues to control proceedings from full-back.

The replacements list sees the re-introduction of Theo McFarland who bolsters the forward options on a bench that has plenty of experience including the likes of Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl.

Caluori is excited to play under the lights in Northampton.

“We have some good momentum off the back of last week and there’s a good buzz around the training ground. Everyone’s always focused on the next job, we always talk about going back to zero. We’ve done that, and we’re now fully focused on how we’re going to deal with Saints.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Jack Bracken

12 Owen Farrell

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Rhys Carre

18 Marcus Street

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Theo McFarland

21 Ben Earl

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Angus Hall

