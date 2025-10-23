Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
McKinley Hunt to leave Saracens

23.10.25
Canadian prop McKinley Hunt has decided to leave Saracens following a decision to take a step back from rugby in the PWR.

The loosehead has made the decision to retire from club rugby in the UK following the Rugby World Cup which saw Hunt score four tries during Canada's incredible run to the Final.

McKinley Hunt had this to say following the announcement.

"Five years ago, I took a leap of faith and crossed an ocean to chase a dream. What once felt out of reach, has now become a reality for so many women, and I am proud to have contributed to that progress.

I am annoucing today, that I will be stepping away from my professional rugby career in the PWR.

I am incredibly thankful for every challenge, lesson, and memory of this chapter. I am forever shaped by the experiences of the last five years, both on and off the pitch, and I have been blessed with some of the most genuine friendships that I will cherish forever.

I returned home to Canada after an inspiring World Cup journey, and I am back in the classroom, teaching an incredible group of young women, who inspire me everyday. They are proof that I have left women’s sport in a better place than I found it. Watching them develop into kind and empowered leaders, gives me confidence that future generations will have endless opportunities to achieve their dreams.

The adventure continues…"

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry wanted to thank Hunt for her impeccable efforts in NW4.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate McKinley on a fantastic career both at a club and international level. To achieve what she has on a rugby field, is a true testament to her character and quality. To do so while also managing her teaching career alongside, is truly remarkable.

Mckinley contributed significantly during her time at Saracens, doing a lot of the unseen work, and most of it where people would not dare go. Mckinley was also a deadly finisher when the try line was in sight.

There are lots of wonderful memories of McKinley in a Saracens shirt and i thank her for all she contributed on and off the field.

Week in week out, Mckinley to put her body on the line, fought back from some tough injuries and kept on giving it her all in a Saracens shirt."

