Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Tori Sellors signs new deal with Saracens

21.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women’s v leicester tigers women’s
Saracens women’s v harlequins women’s

Tori Sellors signs new deal with Saracens Women

Saracens can confirm that talented scrum-half Tori Sellors has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2025/26 PWR League campaign.

Following a standout PWR Cup campaign, which saw the England U20 international score in the final against Harlequins, Sellors has committed her future to North London for an extended period.

The half-back joined the club in November 2023 and made an immediate impression in NW4. Arriving from Worcester Warriors Women, she quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, showcasing her sharp passing, intelligent game management and eye for space around the breakdown. Sellors scored her first two tries for the club against Loughborough Lightning at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Since joining, she has been part of two PWR Cup-winning squads and featured off the bench in the PWR Final against Gloucester-Hartpury back in March.

Sellors expressed her excitement at extending her stay in North London.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be staying at Saracens. The journey so far has been amazing, and I’m excited about what’s ahead. We’ve got a special group here, and I can’t wait to keep pushing for more success together!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was equally pleased to secure one of England’s brightest young half-back talents.

“It’s great news to secure Tori’s long-term future at the club. She has impressed by showing not only her potential but her quality in the here and now. Tori possesses outstanding skills and a great attitude, and I’m excited to see the fantastic player she will continue to become.”

