Tori Sellors signs new deal with Saracens Women

Saracens can confirm that talented scrum-half Tori Sellors has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2025/26 PWR League campaign.

Following a standout PWR Cup campaign, which saw the England U20 international score in the final against Harlequins, Sellors has committed her future to North London for an extended period.

The half-back joined the club in November 2023 and made an immediate impression in NW4. Arriving from Worcester Warriors Women, she quickly established herself as a key member of the squad, showcasing her sharp passing, intelligent game management and eye for space around the breakdown. Sellors scored her first two tries for the club against Loughborough Lightning at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Since joining, she has been part of two PWR Cup-winning squads and featured off the bench in the PWR Final against Gloucester-Hartpury back in March.

Sellors expressed her excitement at extending her stay in North London.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be staying at Saracens. The journey so far has been amazing, and I’m excited about what’s ahead. We’ve got a special group here, and I can’t wait to keep pushing for more success together!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was equally pleased to secure one of England’s brightest young half-back talents.

“It’s great news to secure Tori’s long-term future at the club. She has impressed by showing not only her potential but her quality in the here and now. Tori possesses outstanding skills and a great attitude, and I’m excited to see the fantastic player she will continue to become.”