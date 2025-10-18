Tom Willis to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Tom Willis will leave the club at the end of the season to pursue an opportunity in France.

The number eight has taken the Gallagher PREM by storm since moving to the Original Club of North London in 2023.

His relentless and energetic performances have seen him wear the Black and Red shirt on 43 occasions, and his form last year saw him named in the PREM Dream Team.

The 26-year-old has also become an England regular during his time at Saracens, with eight caps to his name.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Willis for his effort at StoneX Stadium.

“Whilst we are disappointed that Tom will not be extending his time at the club, we fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge in France.

He has made a great impact on the field and been a popular team-mate off it.

I know he is determined to give everything to the group over the coming months. Everyone at Saracens thank Tom for all his efforts in a Saracens jersey.”

Willis had these words for everyone at Saracens.

"I've absolutely loved my time at Saracens and have made some friends for life.

This was one of the hardest decisions of my life but it’s one that feels right for me.

I will continue to give everything for this club for the remainder of the season and I’m very excited about what this squad can achieve."