StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Tom Willis to leave Saracens

18.10.25
Saracens can today confirm that Tom Willis will leave the club at the end of the season to pursue an opportunity in France.

The number eight has taken the Gallagher PREM by storm since moving to the Original Club of North London in 2023.

His relentless and energetic performances have seen him wear the Black and Red shirt on 43 occasions, and his form last year saw him named in the PREM Dream Team.

The 26-year-old has also become an England regular during his time at Saracens, with eight caps to his name.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Willis for his effort at StoneX Stadium.

“Whilst we are disappointed that Tom will not be extending his time at the club, we fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge in France.

He has made a great impact on the field and been a popular team-mate off it.

I know he is determined to give everything to the group over the coming months. Everyone at Saracens thank Tom for all his efforts in a Saracens jersey.”

Willis had these words for everyone at Saracens.

"I've absolutely loved my time at Saracens and have made some friends for life.

This was one of the hardest decisions of my life but it’s one that feels right for me.

I will continue to give everything for this club for the remainder of the season and I’m very excited about what this squad can achieve."

