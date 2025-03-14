Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Hartpury Vs Saracens Women

14.03.25
Saracens Women Co-Captain Lotte Sharp is keen to show Sarries at their best in a bumper PWR Final at StoneX Stadium.

The winger will lead out the North Londoners in front of a massive crowd at the home of Saracens in a blockbuster finale against Gloucester Hartpury. The Cherry and Whites are searching for a third consecutive title whilst Sarries aim for a first title since 2022.

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry has made just one change from the side that won against Harlequins in the semi-final, continuing with the same 23 players that includes over 15 internationals.

The front row remains unchanged, with Akina Gondwe starting on the loose, Kelsey Clifford at tight-head and May Campbell at hooker. In the engine room, Rosie Galligan is now partnered with Georgia Evans who moves from back-row to second-row for this contest.

The space left on the blindside by Evans is filled by Canadian Gabrielle Senft who scored two tries the last time Gloucester Hartpury came to the StoneX. Marlie Packer co-captains the side from openside flanker with Poppy Cleall rounding off the pack.

In the backs, Red Roses duo Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison continue their combination at scrum-half and fly-half respectively. Former Gloucester player Sophie Bridger starts at inside centre, with Emma Hardy continuing to partner her at 13.

The back three remains the same from the London derby, with co-captain Lotte Sharp on the left, and semi-final scorers Alysha Corrigan and Jess Breach rounding out the side.

Amongst the replacements, Bryony Field, McKinley Hunt, Carmen Tremelling, Bryony Cleall and Louise McMillan will provide an impact in the pack. Whilst Tori Sellors, Sarah McKenna and Sydney Gregson are all options in the backline.

Speaking ahead of a monumental final clash, Sharp expressed her anticipation for the game.

"I'm really excited for the final this weekend, it is a huge occasion for the team after a tough season. Having a final at StoneX is such a brilliant opportunity to have so many friends, family and Sarries supporters there cheering us on. It’s going to be great contest in front of a great home crowd."

Saracens Women team to play Gloucester Hartpury:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

 

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ McKinley Hunt

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

21.⁠ Tori Sellors

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

 

14.03.25
13.03.25
12.03.25
