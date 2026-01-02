Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 9)

02.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
20549c12 72d0 4820 8bb1 a3986bb7aedeNorthampton Saints v Saracens
C4b0610c da00 4e58 9a0e 6e568477535bSaracens v Sale Sharks265

Fergus Burke is hoping to start the year on a high as Saracens travel to face Leicester Tigers in their first Gallagher PREM match up of 2026.

The Scottish fly half starts in the ten shirt for the Original Club of North London as one of four changes made to the side that picked up a bonus point win at Kingsholm last weekend. Sarries begin the year with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road with both sides level on points just outside the top four heading into the latest round of PREM action.

Two of the changes come in the front row as Rhys Carre is joined by fellow internationals Jamie George and Marco Riccioni, with the Italian prop returning to the match day squad after being rested last time out.

The engine room of Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard remains unchanged. Theo McFarland continues at blindside flanker with Tom Willis also retaining his place at number eight. Ben Earl is named at openside with the British and Irish Lion having made a strong impact off the bench against the Cherry and Whites.

Burke partners captain Ivan Van Zyl at half back, with the South African having scored his first Gallagher PREM try against Leicester three seasons ago. The remainder of the backline stays the same as Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continue their midfield partnership. Max Malins starts on the left wing with Rotimi Segun on the right after being praised for his best performance in a Saracens shirt to date by Director of Rugby Mark McCall last weekend. Elliot Daly resumes duties at full back.

The bench is packed with quality, highlighted by the return of club captain Maro Itoje who is in line for his first Saracens appearance since October.

Burke is expecting a tough challenge against Tigers on Sunday.

“We know how difficult it is to go to Leicester and get a result. They are physical, organised and very strong at home. We have taken confidence from last weekend but we will need to be even better to start the year the way we want to.”

Saracens Men’s team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Rhys Carre
2 Jamie George
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis
9 Ivan Van Zyl captain
10 Fergus Burke
11 Max Malins
12 Nick Tompkins
13 Lucio Cinti
14 Rotimi Segun
15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Marcus Street
19 Maro Itoje
20 Juan Martin Gonzalez
21 Andy Onyeama Christie
22 Charlie Bracken
23 Alex Lozowski

