TEAM NEWS | Leicester Tigers v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 9)

Fergus Burke is hoping to start the year on a high as Saracens travel to face Leicester Tigers in their first Gallagher PREM match up of 2026.

The Scottish fly half starts in the ten shirt for the Original Club of North London as one of four changes made to the side that picked up a bonus point win at Kingsholm last weekend. Sarries begin the year with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road with both sides level on points just outside the top four heading into the latest round of PREM action.

Two of the changes come in the front row as Rhys Carre is joined by fellow internationals Jamie George and Marco Riccioni, with the Italian prop returning to the match day squad after being rested last time out.

The engine room of Nick Isiekwe and Hugh Tizard remains unchanged. Theo McFarland continues at blindside flanker with Tom Willis also retaining his place at number eight. Ben Earl is named at openside with the British and Irish Lion having made a strong impact off the bench against the Cherry and Whites.

Burke partners captain Ivan Van Zyl at half back, with the South African having scored his first Gallagher PREM try against Leicester three seasons ago. The remainder of the backline stays the same as Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continue their midfield partnership. Max Malins starts on the left wing with Rotimi Segun on the right after being praised for his best performance in a Saracens shirt to date by Director of Rugby Mark McCall last weekend. Elliot Daly resumes duties at full back.

The bench is packed with quality, highlighted by the return of club captain Maro Itoje who is in line for his first Saracens appearance since October.

Burke is expecting a tough challenge against Tigers on Sunday.

“We know how difficult it is to go to Leicester and get a result. They are physical, organised and very strong at home. We have taken confidence from last weekend but we will need to be even better to start the year the way we want to.”

Saracens Men’s team to play Leicester Tigers:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan Van Zyl captain

10 Fergus Burke

11 Max Malins

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Rotimi Segun

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marcus Street

19 Maro Itoje

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Andy Onyeama Christie

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Alex Lozowski