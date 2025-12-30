Marlie Packer awarded an OBE

Marlie Packer has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours for 2026, recognising her outstanding contribution to rugby and her role in England’s World Cup success.

A key figure at Saracens, Packer continues to set the standards on and off the pitch. Her leadership, physicality and consistency have made her one of the most influential players in the world, while her impact with the Red Roses was central to England’s first World Cup title in 11 years.

This honour reflects Packer’s sustained excellence at the top level and her wider influence on the women’s game, both as a player and a role model.

Packer is overjoyed to receive such an accolade.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to receive this honour. It reflects the people I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside at Saracens and with the Red Roses, and everything we’ve achieved together.”

Other Red Roses recognised include John Mitchell and Zoe Stratford with OBEs, and Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne with MBEs.