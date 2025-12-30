Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Marlie Packer awarded an OBE

30.12.25
Marlie Packer has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours for 2026, recognising her outstanding contribution to rugby and her role in England’s World Cup success.

A key figure at Saracens, Packer continues to set the standards on and off the pitch. Her leadership, physicality and consistency have made her one of the most influential players in the world, while her impact with the Red Roses was central to England’s first World Cup title in 11 years.

This honour reflects Packer’s sustained excellence at the top level and her wider influence on the women’s game, both as a player and a role model.

Packer is overjoyed to receive such an accolade.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to receive this honour. It reflects the people I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside at Saracens and with the Red Roses, and everything we’ve achieved together.”

Other Red Roses recognised include John Mitchell and Zoe Stratford with OBEs, and Megan Jones, Sadia Kabeya and Ellie Kildunne with MBEs.

30.12.25

