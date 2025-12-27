Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Gloucester Rugby 21 - 30 Saracens Men (GPR R8)

27.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester v Saracens
Gloucester v Saracens

The Original Club of North London returned to winning ways on the road against a fiery Gloucester side to round off Gallagher PREM action for the year.

Saracens silenced the Shed to reaffirm their place in the play off race with a bonus point win against the Cherry and Whites. Tries from Theo Dan, Theo McFarland and Ivan Van Zyl as well as the boot of Owen Farrell kept the hosts at arm’s length for the 80 minutes.

Saracens started the brighter of the two sides getting the first try of the match just eight minutes into the proceedings. Rotimi Segun made a superb break through the midfield launching Sarries into the Gloucester 22, before multiple penalties kept the hosts under pressure. That pressure soon relented as after a few short bursts Theo Dan crashed over from close range to open the visitors account in Gloucester.

The Cherry and Whites did not roll over however, some quick thinking from Josh Hathaway set the hosts away with a counter attack off a quickly taken lineout on halfway. Gloucester were then also quick to act from a resulting penalty inside the Saracens 22, which Freddie Thomas took full advantage of heading under the sticks.

It did not take long for Saracens to regain the lead however this time sparked through a clever grubber in behind from Rotimi Segun. Gloucester had little choice but to carry the ball out inside their own five giving Saracens a lineout from close range. After a successful maul, Theo McFarland stretched over for Sarries second score.

An Owen Farrell penalty kept the scoreboard ticking and in the end was the difference at the break as just before the whistle, Saracens bound Tomos Williams produced a superb offload to set Arthur Clarke over for a score in the corner which was converted by Ross Byrne.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with Saracens in control, however this time it was sustained longer than the first 10 minutes. With a penalty advantage in their pocket, Saracens rolled the dice early on with a hanging cross field kick from Owen Farrell. Theo McFarland rose highest to dot down in the corner extending Sarries advantage.

The pressure continued as Sarries picked up more penalties pushing them into the Gloucester half. A well worked lineout move sent Jamie George down the short side before the hooker offloaded to Ivan Van Zyl to cross for the bonus point score.

Gloucester then snapped back into gear as the game slowed down past the hour mark. Some great cover tackles prevented Theo McFarland from scoring another and Rotimi Segun from bagging a well deserved score. Instead, Saracens opted for another three point score via the boot of Owen Farrell.

The final five minutes proved to be pure pandemonium as Gloucester managed to pick up a consolation effort through Will Knight in the last play of the game.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Cf34a591 aba7 4a28 8780 26f7a9826969EXPIRED FILM CLUB x SARACENS
26.12.25

TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 8)

Joe Shaw is looking forward to seeing a response from his Saracens side as they make the trip to Kingsholm for their final Gallagher PREM fixture of 2025. Following an agonising defeat to Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Shaw is eager to see the Men in Black bounce back with intent and physicality against Gloucester on […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
British & Irish Lions Media Access
25.12.25

Getting To Know | Tomos Williams

Get to Know: Tomos Williams Basic details Full name: Tomos Williams Date of birth: 1 January 1995 Place of birth: Treorchy, Wales Position: Scrum half Club careerTomos Williams came through the Cardiff Rugby pathway after progressing steadily through Welsh age grade rugby. He made his professional debut for Cardiff in 2017 and quickly established himself […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton