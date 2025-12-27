MATCH REPORT | Gloucester Rugby 21 - 30 Saracens Men (GPR R8)

The Original Club of North London returned to winning ways on the road against a fiery Gloucester side to round off Gallagher PREM action for the year.

Saracens silenced the Shed to reaffirm their place in the play off race with a bonus point win against the Cherry and Whites. Tries from Theo Dan, Theo McFarland and Ivan Van Zyl as well as the boot of Owen Farrell kept the hosts at arm’s length for the 80 minutes.

Saracens started the brighter of the two sides getting the first try of the match just eight minutes into the proceedings. Rotimi Segun made a superb break through the midfield launching Sarries into the Gloucester 22, before multiple penalties kept the hosts under pressure. That pressure soon relented as after a few short bursts Theo Dan crashed over from close range to open the visitors account in Gloucester.

The Cherry and Whites did not roll over however, some quick thinking from Josh Hathaway set the hosts away with a counter attack off a quickly taken lineout on halfway. Gloucester were then also quick to act from a resulting penalty inside the Saracens 22, which Freddie Thomas took full advantage of heading under the sticks.

It did not take long for Saracens to regain the lead however this time sparked through a clever grubber in behind from Rotimi Segun. Gloucester had little choice but to carry the ball out inside their own five giving Saracens a lineout from close range. After a successful maul, Theo McFarland stretched over for Sarries second score.

An Owen Farrell penalty kept the scoreboard ticking and in the end was the difference at the break as just before the whistle, Saracens bound Tomos Williams produced a superb offload to set Arthur Clarke over for a score in the corner which was converted by Ross Byrne.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with Saracens in control, however this time it was sustained longer than the first 10 minutes. With a penalty advantage in their pocket, Saracens rolled the dice early on with a hanging cross field kick from Owen Farrell. Theo McFarland rose highest to dot down in the corner extending Sarries advantage.

The pressure continued as Sarries picked up more penalties pushing them into the Gloucester half. A well worked lineout move sent Jamie George down the short side before the hooker offloaded to Ivan Van Zyl to cross for the bonus point score.

Gloucester then snapped back into gear as the game slowed down past the hour mark. Some great cover tackles prevented Theo McFarland from scoring another and Rotimi Segun from bagging a well deserved score. Instead, Saracens opted for another three point score via the boot of Owen Farrell.

The final five minutes proved to be pure pandemonium as Gloucester managed to pick up a consolation effort through Will Knight in the last play of the game.