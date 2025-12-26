TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 8)

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

26.12.25
Harlequins v Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Joe Shaw is looking forward to seeing a response from his Saracens side as they make the trip to Kingsholm for their final Gallagher PREM fixture of 2025.

Following an agonising defeat to Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Shaw is eager to see the Men in Black bounce back with intent and physicality against Gloucester on the road. The challenge is a familiar one, with a hostile atmosphere awaiting in front of the famous Shed.

The Original Club of North London have made three changes to the side that faced the Chiefs. The front row remains unchanged, with Rhys Carre and Marcus Street packing down either side of Theo Dan. In the engine room, Nick Isiekwe once again partners Hugh Tizard as Saracens look to establish a strong platform against the Cherry and Whites.

There are two alterations in the back row, with international duo Theo McFarland and Andy Onyeama-Christie both coming into the starting XV on the flanks. Tom Willis, fresh from making his 50th appearance against Exeter, continues at number eight and will start once more at Kingsholm.

The backline sees just a single change. Ivan van Zyl captains the side from scrum-half and continues his half-back partnership with Owen Farrell. Lucio Cinti returns to the starting line-up after being forced to withdraw late from last Saturday’s fixture, reuniting with Nick Tompkins in midfield. Max Malins keeps his place on the wing, while Rotimi Segun moves from the bench into the starting XV on the right flank. Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

There is considerable firepower among the replacements, with six internationally capped players named on the bench. Tietie Tuimaga is included in the matchday squad, while Olly Hartley is also among the replacements after stepping in for a late start at StoneX Stadium against the Chiefs.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Shaw is braced for a stern examination at Kingsholm.

He expects a gritty, uncompromising battle in front of the Shed as Saracens look to finish the year with a statement performance on the road.

“We learnt lots of lessons from last week, but the team have trained really well over the last few days. We're looking forward to heading down to such a prestigious ground and putting our best foot forward.”

Saracens team to play Gloucester Rugby:

  1. Rhys Carre
  2. Theo Dan
  3. Marcus Street
  4. Nick Isiekwe
  5. Hugh Tizard
  6. Theo McFarland
  7. Andy Onyeama-Christie
  8. Tom Willis
  9. Ivan Van Zyl (c)
  10. Owen Farrell
  11. Max Malins
  12. Nick Tompkins
  13. Lucio Cinti
  14. Rotimi Segun
  15. Elliot Daly

Replacements:

  1. Jamie George
  2. Eroni Mawi
  3. Tietie Tuimauga
  4. Juan Martin Gonzalez
  5. Ben Earl
  6. Charlie Bracken
  7. Fergus Burke
  8. Olly Hartley
