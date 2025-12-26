TEAM NEWS | Gloucester Rugby v Saracens Men (PREM - Rd 8)

Joe Shaw is looking forward to seeing a response from his Saracens side as they make the trip to Kingsholm for their final Gallagher PREM fixture of 2025.

Following an agonising defeat to Exeter Chiefs last weekend, Shaw is eager to see the Men in Black bounce back with intent and physicality against Gloucester on the road. The challenge is a familiar one, with a hostile atmosphere awaiting in front of the famous Shed.

The Original Club of North London have made three changes to the side that faced the Chiefs. The front row remains unchanged, with Rhys Carre and Marcus Street packing down either side of Theo Dan. In the engine room, Nick Isiekwe once again partners Hugh Tizard as Saracens look to establish a strong platform against the Cherry and Whites.

There are two alterations in the back row, with international duo Theo McFarland and Andy Onyeama-Christie both coming into the starting XV on the flanks. Tom Willis, fresh from making his 50th appearance against Exeter, continues at number eight and will start once more at Kingsholm.

The backline sees just a single change. Ivan van Zyl captains the side from scrum-half and continues his half-back partnership with Owen Farrell. Lucio Cinti returns to the starting line-up after being forced to withdraw late from last Saturday’s fixture, reuniting with Nick Tompkins in midfield. Max Malins keeps his place on the wing, while Rotimi Segun moves from the bench into the starting XV on the right flank. Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

There is considerable firepower among the replacements, with six internationally capped players named on the bench. Tietie Tuimaga is included in the matchday squad, while Olly Hartley is also among the replacements after stepping in for a late start at StoneX Stadium against the Chiefs.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Shaw is braced for a stern examination at Kingsholm.

He expects a gritty, uncompromising battle in front of the Shed as Saracens look to finish the year with a statement performance on the road.

“We learnt lots of lessons from last week, but the team have trained really well over the last few days. We're looking forward to heading down to such a prestigious ground and putting our best foot forward.”

Saracens team to play Gloucester Rugby:

Rhys Carre Theo Dan Marcus Street Nick Isiekwe Hugh Tizard Theo McFarland Andy Onyeama-Christie Tom Willis Ivan Van Zyl (c) Owen Farrell Max Malins Nick Tompkins Lucio Cinti Rotimi Segun Elliot Daly

Replacements: