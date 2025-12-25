Getting To Know | Tomos Williams

Get to Know: Tomos Williams

Basic details

Full name: Tomos Williams

Date of birth: 1 January 1995

Place of birth: Treorchy, Wales

Position: Scrum half

Club career

Tomos Williams came through the Cardiff Rugby pathway after progressing steadily through Welsh age grade rugby. He made his professional debut for Cardiff in 2017 and quickly established himself as a first-choice scrum half, impressing with consistent performances in both the URC and European competition. Williams then moved to Gloucester where he picked up the Gallagher PREM player of the season accolade on his debut campaign in the league before being named Gloucester captain for the 2025/26 campaign. Now, he is set to begin the next chapter of his career with Saracens, bringing a wealth of top-level domestic and international experience to North London.

International career

Williams made his Wales debut in 2018 and has since become a regular presence in the national team. He has featured prominently in Six Nations campaigns and Rugby World Cups, earning a reputation as a trusted option at international level thanks to his composure, tactical awareness, and ability to perform under pressure. Williams also toured with the British and Irish Lions for their tour to Australia this year, scoring two tries in a warm-up game against the Western Force before picking up a hamstring injury which ruled out him out for the rest of the tour.

Playing style

Williams is known for his sharp and accurate service from the base of the ruck, combined with a dangerous running threat and a natural instinct for sniping breaks. His excellent game management and control of tempo make him a constant influence on the flow of a match, while his relentless work rate in defence demonstrates his competitive edge and commitment to every phase of play.

What he brings

With proven experience at the highest level of club and international rugby, Williams brings leadership qualities and confidence in high-pressure moments. As a tempo-setting scrum half, he has the ability to change the momentum of a match, making him a key figure for any team he represents.