Tomos Williams signs for Saracens

Saracens is delighted to announce that British and Irish Lion Tomos Williams will join the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Welsh magician will arrive at StoneX Stadium from Gloucester Rugby where he has spent the last year as club captain, earning widespread acclaim for his spellbinding performances for both club and country.

The 24/25 PREM Player of the Season joined the Cherry and Whites from Cardiﬀ, the club where he first came through the academy system. The thirty-year-old made more than one hundred appearances for his hometown side after making his senior debut at just eighteen.

On the international stage, Williams represented Wales at Under 18 and Under 20 levels before taking to the Sevens Circuit during a short spell in 2013. He received his first senior call up in May 2017 for the tests against Tonga and Samoa. Although he was named on the bench in Apia, his international debut came one year later on the summer tour to the USA and Argentina when he scored a crucial try in the 22-20 win over South Africa in Washington DC.

Since then, Williams has become a mainstay in the Wales squad, featuring at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and starting every match of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations. His outstanding form for both Wales and Gloucester earned him selection for the British and Irish Lions in the summer. After scoring a brace against the Western Force his tour was cruelly cut short by a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the remaining fixtures.

“Tomos is a player we have rated very highly for a long time, and we believe he will be an outstanding addition to our squad. He is a world-class operator, and we are hugely excited to see him pull on a Saracens shirt next season.”

Williams is equally pleased to begin his next chapter in North London.

“I’m really excited to be joining Saracens, a club I have always admired. There are great coaches and players at the club and I’m looking forward to joining them in the summer.”