Tomos Williams signs for Saracens

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens is delighted to announce that British and Irish Lion Tomos Williams will join the Original Club of North London for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Welsh magician will arrive at StoneX Stadium from Gloucester Rugby where he has spent the last year as club captain, earning widespread acclaim for his spellbinding performances for both club and country.

The 24/25 PREM Player of the Season joined the Cherry and Whites from Cardiﬀ, the club where he first came through the academy system. The thirty-year-old made more than one hundred appearances for his hometown side after making his senior debut at just eighteen.

On the international stage, Williams represented Wales at Under 18 and Under 20 levels before taking to the Sevens Circuit during a short spell in 2013. He received his first senior call up in May 2017 for the tests against Tonga and Samoa. Although he was named on the bench in Apia, his international debut came one year later on the summer tour to the USA and Argentina when he scored a crucial try in the 22-20 win over South Africa in Washington DC.

Since then, Williams has become a mainstay in the Wales squad, featuring at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and starting every match of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations. His outstanding form for both Wales and Gloucester earned him selection for the British and Irish Lions in the summer. After scoring a brace against the Western Force his tour was cruelly cut short by a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the remaining fixtures.

“Tomos is a player we have rated very highly for a long time, and we believe he will be an outstanding addition to our squad. He is a world-class operator, and we are hugely excited to see him pull on a Saracens shirt next season.”

Williams is equally pleased to begin his next chapter in North London.

“I’m really excited to be joining Saracens, a club I have always admired. There are great coaches and players at the club and I’m looking forward to joining them in the summer.”

