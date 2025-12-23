Saracens Men's - Season So Far

Saracens Men head into the second half of the season with confidence, momentum and one of the most dangerous attacks in the Gallagher PREM. Strong results at home and on the road, combined with eye catching performances in Europe, have ensured Mark McCall’s side remain firmly in the mix on all fronts.

Gallagher PREM

Saracens have been one of the standout attacking teams in the league so far. They have scored 252 points, the second most in the PREM, at an average of 36 points per game. That attacking intent has been consistently rewarded, with Saracens collecting more bonus points than any other side to date.

Key victories have showcased the depth and quality across the squad, with Saracens regularly imposing themselves through tempo, precision and ruthless finishing. Ruthless wins against Sale, Bristol and Newcastle Red Bulls gave Sarries the best possible start to the season. Despite narrow losses to Northampton, Bath and Exeter Saracens attacking flair and bonus points haul will keep them well and truly in the play-off fight come the new year.

Investec Champions Cup

Saracens have also made a strong impression in the Champions Cup. A dominant home win over Clermont Auvergne highlighted the side’s ability to perform against elite European opposition, blending physical power with clinical attacking execution.

Despite a young Saracens side losing away in Durban, the Original Club of North London still sit second in the table with the group wide open following Glasgow's shock victory over Toulouse.

Key Figures and Breakthrough Performances

The return of Owen Farrell has been a major boost. His leadership, control and competitive edge have brought added clarity to Saracens’ attacking game, while his influence around the squad has been invaluable during a demanding schedule.

One of the stories of the season has been the rise of Noah Caluori. The young winger has made a significant impact most notably during his five try thriller against Sale Sharks at the StoneX in October. Caluori’s performances have shown maturity beyond his years and he has quickly established himself as a trusted option in the Saracens backline, reflecting the club’s commitment to developing talent from within.

Looking Ahead

The first home game of 2026 promises to be a special occasion as Saracens welcome Stade Toulousain to StoneX Stadium in the Investec Champions Cup. It is a meeting of two heavyweights of the game and an opportunity for Saracens to test themselves against one of the most successful clubs in European history.

With Saracens leading the way in attack and playing with confidence, this fixture is set to be one of the highlights of the season.

Tickets are available now and demand is high. Secure your seat and be part of a huge European clash at StoneX Stadium.