MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks Women 17 - 36 Saracens Women (PWR R8)

Saracens brought the opening block of PWR fixtures to a commanding close with a gritty, bonus point victory on the road against Sale Sharks.

The win sealing top spot at the summit of the table heading into the Christmas break. The Original Club of North London laid the foundations in a dominant first-half display, blowing the hosts away with pace, power and precision.

The contest burst into life at a ferocious tempo, with Saracens asserting control from the outset. An early penalty inside the opening five minutes was turned into immediate reward. Kicking into the corner, the visitors generated strong momentum through a series of powerful forward carries before Zoe Harrison flung the ball wide to Alysha Corrigan, who finished clinically to open the scoring.

The second try followed swiftly, sparked by a moment of individual brilliance from Olivia Apps. The Canadian scrum-half produced something from nothing, darting 30 metres from the base of the ruck, evading multiple Sale defenders before offloading brilliantly from the deck to Bryony Field in support. Field powered over the line to claim her first try of the afternoon.

Her second arrived soon after. Sharp work from Liz Crake saw Saracens turn the ball over just metres from the Sale line, and the forward pack took firm control, driving the Sharks backwards before Field delivered the decisive blow, crashing over for her brace and Saracens’ third try inside the opening 30 minutes.

Sale responded just before the interval, capitalising on a well-worked move that ended with Shona Campbell finishing in the corner to give the hosts a foothold heading into the sheds.

Any hopes of a sustained comeback were swiftly extinguished after the restart. Saracens struck early in the second half to secure the all-important bonus point, with Sophie Bridger the beneficiary after slick offloading from Apps and Corrigan sent her racing in unopposed at the corner.

Moments later, Saracens added a fifth in devastating fashion. A crisp backs move from the scrum saw Harrison punch into a half-gap before releasing Jess Breach. The Red Rose accelerated onto the ball with her first touch off the bench and showed outstanding awareness to offload to Apps, who dived under the posts to cap a sweeping team try.

Sale refused to roll over and clawed their way back into the contest. Ill-discipline from Saracens allowed the hosts a line-out deep in attacking territory, which they converted before sniping over from close range. Further drama followed as a long ball over the top released Shona Campbell for her second try of the afternoon.

Despite a late yellow card and mounting pressure in the closing stages, Saracens showed immense defensive resolve to hold firm before slotting a late penalty to see out a hard-earned bonus point victory, ensuring they head into Christmas sitting proudly at the top of the PWR table.