Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
MATCH REPORT | Sale Sharks Women 17 - 36 Saracens Women (PWR R8)

21.12.25
Sale Sharks Women v Saracens Women
Saracens brought the opening block of PWR fixtures to a commanding close with a gritty, bonus point victory on the road against Sale Sharks.

The win sealing top spot at the summit of the table heading into the Christmas break. The Original Club of North London laid the foundations in a dominant first-half display, blowing the hosts away with pace, power and precision.

The contest burst into life at a ferocious tempo, with Saracens asserting control from the outset. An early penalty inside the opening five minutes was turned into immediate reward. Kicking into the corner, the visitors generated strong momentum through a series of powerful forward carries before Zoe Harrison flung the ball wide to Alysha Corrigan, who finished clinically to open the scoring.

The second try followed swiftly, sparked by a moment of individual brilliance from Olivia Apps. The Canadian scrum-half produced something from nothing, darting 30 metres from the base of the ruck, evading multiple Sale defenders before offloading brilliantly from the deck to Bryony Field in support. Field powered over the line to claim her first try of the afternoon.

Her second arrived soon after. Sharp work from Liz Crake saw Saracens turn the ball over just metres from the Sale line, and the forward pack took firm control, driving the Sharks backwards before Field delivered the decisive blow, crashing over for her brace and Saracens’ third try inside the opening 30 minutes.

Sale responded just before the interval, capitalising on a well-worked move that ended with Shona Campbell finishing in the corner to give the hosts a foothold heading into the sheds.

Any hopes of a sustained comeback were swiftly extinguished after the restart. Saracens struck early in the second half to secure the all-important bonus point, with Sophie Bridger the beneficiary after slick offloading from Apps and Corrigan sent her racing in unopposed at the corner.

Moments later, Saracens added a fifth in devastating fashion. A crisp backs move from the scrum saw Harrison punch into a half-gap before releasing Jess Breach. The Red Rose accelerated onto the ball with her first touch off the bench and showed outstanding awareness to offload to Apps, who dived under the posts to cap a sweeping team try.

Sale refused to roll over and clawed their way back into the contest. Ill-discipline from Saracens allowed the hosts a line-out deep in attacking territory, which they converted before sniping over from close range. Further drama followed as a long ball over the top released Shona Campbell for her second try of the afternoon.

Despite a late yellow card and mounting pressure in the closing stages, Saracens showed immense defensive resolve to hold firm before slotting a late penalty to see out a hard-earned bonus point victory, ensuring they head into Christmas sitting proudly at the top of the PWR table.

20.12.25

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 24-30 Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Men were on the receiving end of a late comeback as Exeter Chiefs came from behind to win 30-24 in a dramatic match at a packed StoneX Stadium. The Original Club of North London led 24-13 with 15 minutes to go but three late tries ensured it would be the Chiefs who left the […]

SAR Thatchers ArticleMain
19.12.25

Saracens welcome Thatchers as Official Cider Partner

Saracens is excited to welcome Thatchers as our new Official Cider Partner. Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste. The three-year deal will […]

