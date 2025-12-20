MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 24-30 Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Men were on the receiving end of a late comeback as Exeter Chiefs came from behind to win 30-24 in a dramatic match at a packed StoneX Stadium.

The Original Club of North London led 24-13 with 15 minutes to go but three late tries ensured it would be the Chiefs who left the capital with the victory.

The Chiefs were winning the scraps in the early proceedings and went in front with just four minutes on the clock as a Henry Slade penalty put them 3-0 ahead.

Sarries then burst in to life out of nowhere after they had barely laid a glove, as a Noah Caluori interception saw them hit the front with seven minutes gone.

The Chiefs were on the attack but a wide pass was picked off by the youngster and he raced clear from 50 metres to dot down under the posts. Owen Farrell’s conversion made it 7-3 to the hosts.

It got even better just five minutes later as try number two arrived. A penalty was kicked to the corner and with the maul motoring over the ball was then shifted to the left and Max Malins could stroll over in the corner to send the StoneX crowd wild.

The home side were winning the battle on the floor with a number of penalties at the breakdown giving them territory. Caluori almost went over for his second with 20 minutes gone as Farrell’s flat pass found him in the corner but he was dragged in to touch.

Exeter then thought they had got back in to the contest when Bachuki Tchumbadze went over from just a metre out, but after a TMO check they were penalised for an illegal clearout and Tom Hooper was sent two the sin bin.

The Chiefs dug in though when they were down to 14, and a long-range Slade penalty with 30 minutes played cut the lead to six as we approached half time.

They then hit the front just before half time to silence the home crowd. A mix up under the high ball saw Campbell Ridl gather it, and then he passed inside to Stephen Varney who had a clear run to the line. There was another TMO check but this time it was allowed and the Slade conversion put them 13-12 ahead which is how it stayed until the break.

Sarries got exactly the start they wanted to the second half as an early penalty try put them back in to the lead.

With an overlap on the right wing Olly Hartley’s pass to Caluori was slapped down and gave referee Luke Pearce no option but to go under the posts and show Ridl the Chiefs’ second yellow card of the day.

The bonus point then arrived just before the hour mark as Sarries wrestled back control of the match. Sustained pressure in the 22 saw them go right up to the line and then the ball was spun to the right to give Caluori another score for his second of the day.

The Chiefs ensured there was a twist in the tale though as a try with 15 minutes remaining got them right back in to the game. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then the maul hammered over the line with Greg Fisilau dotting down at the base. The conversion went wide, but the lead was now back down to six points.

Just three minutes later it got better for the Chiefs as they hit the front once again. Their attacking shape was giving them space in the wide channels and Olly Woodburn broke to create the chance for Fisilau who bundled over for his second in quick succession. Slade’s conversion put them 25-24 ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Sarries almost responded immediately when a maul thundered towards the line but was remarkably held up by the Chiefs defence.

Another opportunity presented itself with five minutes to go as a long-range penalty attempt from Farrell looked to be going over but it dragged to the left and Exeter survived once again.

Sarries kept looking for a chance but it was Exeter who had the final say, as the ball popped up to Slade and he was able to run clear from 50 metres and secure the win at StoneX Stadium.