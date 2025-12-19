Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens welcome Thatchers as Official Cider Partner

19.12.25
SAR Thatchers ArticleMain
Saracens is excited to welcome Thatchers as our new Official Cider Partner.

Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.

The three-year deal will see Thatchers become the Official Cider Partner of the Saracens Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as StoneX Stadium.

This is another exciting development for supporters to enjoy on home matchdays, as Thatchers will be served throughout bars and hospitality areas all around the stadium.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cidermaker said: “Partnering with Saracens, a club that shares our long history of quality, leadership and a constant drive for perfection, is an exciting moment for Thatchers.

“The fans are the beating heart of the club, and we’re delighted to be a part of that at StoneX, with Thatchers Cider now available at the ground. We’ll also be bringing extra excitement to match days with Oasis Fanzone takeovers, special activations and of course, a Thatchers Bar.

“We can’t wait to join fans in the stands with a delicious pint of cider in hand, cheering on the team. Here’s to the rest of the thrilling season ahead.”

Mike Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at Saracens is excited by the partnership.

"We are thrilled to announce Thatchers as our Official Cider Partner for the next three seasons.

"As we continue our mission to enhance the matchday experience at StoneX Stadium, we are excited to work alongside one of the UK's most loved beverages to help achieve this common goal."

