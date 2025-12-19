Saracens welcome Thatchers as Official Cider Partner

Saracens is excited to welcome Thatchers as our new Official Cider Partner.

Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.

The three-year deal will see Thatchers become the Official Cider Partner of the Saracens Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as StoneX Stadium.

This is another exciting development for supporters to enjoy on home matchdays, as Thatchers will be served throughout bars and hospitality areas all around the stadium.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cidermaker said: “Partnering with Saracens, a club that shares our long history of quality, leadership and a constant drive for perfection, is an exciting moment for Thatchers.

“The fans are the beating heart of the club, and we’re delighted to be a part of that at StoneX, with Thatchers Cider now available at the ground. We’ll also be bringing extra excitement to match days with Oasis Fanzone takeovers, special activations and of course, a Thatchers Bar.

“We can’t wait to join fans in the stands with a delicious pint of cider in hand, cheering on the team. Here’s to the rest of the thrilling season ahead.”

Mike Leslie, Chief Growth Officer at Saracens is excited by the partnership.

"We are thrilled to announce Thatchers as our Official Cider Partner for the next three seasons.

"As we continue our mission to enhance the matchday experience at StoneX Stadium, we are excited to work alongside one of the UK's most loved beverages to help achieve this common goal."