Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 7)

19.12.25
Screenshot 2025 12 17 at 13.40.00
Saracens v Clermont

🆚 Exeter Chiefs

📅 Saturday 20th December

⏰ 15:00

🏟️ StoneX Stadium

🎟️ Limited tickets remaining HERE.

Nick Tompkins is braced for a fierce contest as Exeter Chiefs travel to North London for Saracens’ final home fixture of 2025. The Men in Black return to Gallagher PREM action looking to reignite their league form following a spirited and demanding European block.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has rung the changes, naming a side that features 11 alterations from the team that narrowly fell short in Durban last weekend. Two of those changes come in the front row, where both props switch roles in the matchday squad. Rhys Carre is handed the start at loosehead, packing down alongside Marcus Street, who faces his former club. The pair anchor either side of Theo Dan, who continues at hooker.

In the engine room, Nick Isiekwe is joined by Hugh Tizard, who returns to the starting XV after a Player of the Match display in Saracens’ last outing at StoneX Stadium. Juan Martín González shifts to the blindside flank, linking up with British & Irish Lion Ben Earl, who returns at openside. Tom Willis completes the back row, starting his ninth consecutive match at number eight as he marks his 50th appearance for the club.

Ivan van Zyl captains the side from scrum-half, reuniting with Owen Farrell in a half-back partnership rich in experience and control. In midfield, Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti are reinstated as a fresh centre pairing, while Max Malins returns on the wing alongside Noah Caluori, who will be eager to continue his impressive try-scoring form in North London. Elliot Daly is the only back to retain his place from the Sharks fixture, once again lining up at full-back.

The replacements bench is packed with quality, highlighted by the return of Jamie George. The 100-cap England international is set to make a welcome comeback from injury, adding further leadership and impact in the latter stages.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Tompkins expects nothing less than an intense battle against one of Saracens’ fiercest rivals.

“We know the threats they pose. They’ll be gunning for us just as much as we will be for them. This is a chance to finish the year strong and put on a big performance in front of our home crowd.”

Saracens Men:

15 Elliot Daly
14 Noah Caluori
13 Lucio Cinti
12 Nick Tompkins
11 Max Malins
10 Owen Farrell
9 Ivan van Zyl (c)
1 Rhys Carre
2 Theo Dan
3 Marcus Street
4 Nick Isiekwe
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Juan Martin Gonzalez
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 Jamie George
17 Eroni Mawi
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Harry Wilson
20 Andy Onyeama-Christie
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Fergus Burke
23 Rotimi Segun

19.12.25

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R8)

Julia Omokhuale is determined to bring the opening block of the season to a powerful close as Saracens travel north to face Sale Sharks in their final fixture of 2025. The Canadian international is anticipating a stern examination in Salford, with Saracens aiming to extend their winning run to seven consecutive PWR victories and retain […]

Showdown copy
18.12.25

100 Days to Go Until Showdown 6

The countdown is on. In 100 days’ time, Showdown 6 returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a blockbuster double header that brings elite rugby back to one of the world’s leading sporting venues. This is world class action on the biggest stage, with international stars battling it out in front of a packed north London […]

