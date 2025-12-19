TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 7)

🆚 Exeter Chiefs

📅 Saturday 20th December

⏰ 15:00

🏟️ StoneX Stadium

🎟️ Limited tickets remaining HERE.

Nick Tompkins is braced for a fierce contest as Exeter Chiefs travel to North London for Saracens’ final home fixture of 2025. The Men in Black return to Gallagher PREM action looking to reignite their league form following a spirited and demanding European block.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has rung the changes, naming a side that features 11 alterations from the team that narrowly fell short in Durban last weekend. Two of those changes come in the front row, where both props switch roles in the matchday squad. Rhys Carre is handed the start at loosehead, packing down alongside Marcus Street, who faces his former club. The pair anchor either side of Theo Dan, who continues at hooker.

In the engine room, Nick Isiekwe is joined by Hugh Tizard, who returns to the starting XV after a Player of the Match display in Saracens’ last outing at StoneX Stadium. Juan Martín González shifts to the blindside flank, linking up with British & Irish Lion Ben Earl, who returns at openside. Tom Willis completes the back row, starting his ninth consecutive match at number eight as he marks his 50th appearance for the club.

Ivan van Zyl captains the side from scrum-half, reuniting with Owen Farrell in a half-back partnership rich in experience and control. In midfield, Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti are reinstated as a fresh centre pairing, while Max Malins returns on the wing alongside Noah Caluori, who will be eager to continue his impressive try-scoring form in North London. Elliot Daly is the only back to retain his place from the Sharks fixture, once again lining up at full-back.

The replacements bench is packed with quality, highlighted by the return of Jamie George. The 100-cap England international is set to make a welcome comeback from injury, adding further leadership and impact in the latter stages.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Tompkins expects nothing less than an intense battle against one of Saracens’ fiercest rivals.

“We know the threats they pose. They’ll be gunning for us just as much as we will be for them. This is a chance to finish the year strong and put on a big performance in front of our home crowd.”

Saracens Men:

15 Elliot Daly

14 Noah Caluori

13 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

11 Max Malins

10 Owen Farrell

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Andy Onyeama-Christie

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Fergus Burke

23 Rotimi Segun