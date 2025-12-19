TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R8)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
19.12.25
Julia Omokhuale is determined to bring the opening block of the season to a powerful close as Saracens travel north to face Sale Sharks in their final fixture of 2025.

The Canadian international is anticipating a stern examination in Salford, with Saracens aiming to extend their winning run to seven consecutive PWR victories and retain their place at the summit of the league table heading into the festive break.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made a handful of changes to the side that delivered an impressive victory over Exeter Chiefs in the South West last weekend. Two of those adjustments come in the front row, where Liz Crake and Bryony Field pack down alongside Donna Rose, who continues after crossing the whitewash against the Chiefs. Rosie Galligan and Louise McMillan are retained in the engine room, the latter rewarded after scoring a crucial try at Sandy Park.

The back row remains unchanged following a dominant performance last time out. Georgia Evans keeps her place after being named Built for Athletes Player of the Match against Exeter, with Omokhuale continuing at openside and Marlie Packer completing the pack at number eight.

Olivia Apps and Zoe Harrison once again combine at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, providing continuity and control at the heart of the side. In midfield, Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson are both retained, while the wing pairing remains intact. American international Lotte Sharp is set to line up against familiar opposition, with fellow international Alysha Corrigan representing Canada on the opposite flank. Jemma-Jo Linkins continues at full-back after impressing against Exeter, having been drafted into the starting XV at late notice.

There is further strength in reserve, with Poppy Cleall and Jess Breach both returning to the matchday squad after missing the Exeter fixture. The pair will be eager to make their mark from the bench in Salford.

Looking ahead to the challenge, Omokhuale is under no illusions about the task awaiting Saracens on Sunday.

“Sale have proven to be a tough team to beat, especially on home soil,” she said. “If we want to finish this opening block in the best possible position, we know we’ll need to be at our very best. The team have prepared well, and we’re excited to see what we can do and to empty the tank before the Christmas break.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:

1. Liz Crake
2. ⁠Bryony Field
3. ⁠Donna Rose
4. ⁠Rosie Galligan
5. ⁠Louise McMillan
6. ⁠Georgia Evans
7. ⁠Julia Omokhuale
8. ⁠Marlie Packer
9. ⁠Olivia Apps
10. ⁠Zoe Harrison
11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
12. ⁠Sophie Bridger
13. ⁠Sydney Gregson
14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan
15. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16. ⁠May Campbell
17. ⁠Kelsey Clifford
18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
19. ⁠Gabrielle Senft
20. ⁠Poppy Cleall
21. ⁠Tori Sellors
22. ⁠Emma Hardy
23. ⁠Jess Breach

In association with
