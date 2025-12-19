TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women Vs Saracens Women (PWR R8)

Julia Omokhuale is determined to bring the opening block of the season to a powerful close as Saracens travel north to face Sale Sharks in their final fixture of 2025.

The Canadian international is anticipating a stern examination in Salford, with Saracens aiming to extend their winning run to seven consecutive PWR victories and retain their place at the summit of the league table heading into the festive break.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made a handful of changes to the side that delivered an impressive victory over Exeter Chiefs in the South West last weekend. Two of those adjustments come in the front row, where Liz Crake and Bryony Field pack down alongside Donna Rose, who continues after crossing the whitewash against the Chiefs. Rosie Galligan and Louise McMillan are retained in the engine room, the latter rewarded after scoring a crucial try at Sandy Park.

The back row remains unchanged following a dominant performance last time out. Georgia Evans keeps her place after being named Built for Athletes Player of the Match against Exeter, with Omokhuale continuing at openside and Marlie Packer completing the pack at number eight.

Olivia Apps and Zoe Harrison once again combine at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, providing continuity and control at the heart of the side. In midfield, Sophie Bridger and Sydney Gregson are both retained, while the wing pairing remains intact. American international Lotte Sharp is set to line up against familiar opposition, with fellow international Alysha Corrigan representing Canada on the opposite flank. Jemma-Jo Linkins continues at full-back after impressing against Exeter, having been drafted into the starting XV at late notice.

There is further strength in reserve, with Poppy Cleall and Jess Breach both returning to the matchday squad after missing the Exeter fixture. The pair will be eager to make their mark from the bench in Salford.

Looking ahead to the challenge, Omokhuale is under no illusions about the task awaiting Saracens on Sunday.

“Sale have proven to be a tough team to beat, especially on home soil,” she said. “If we want to finish this opening block in the best possible position, we know we’ll need to be at our very best. The team have prepared well, and we’re excited to see what we can do and to empty the tank before the Christmas break.”

Saracens Women's team to play Sale Sharks Women:



1. Liz Crake

2. ⁠Bryony Field

3. ⁠Donna Rose

4. ⁠Rosie Galligan

5. ⁠Louise McMillan

6. ⁠Georgia Evans

7. ⁠Julia Omokhuale

8. ⁠Marlie Packer

9. ⁠Olivia Apps

10. ⁠Zoe Harrison

11. ⁠Lotte Sharp

12. ⁠Sophie Bridger

13. ⁠Sydney Gregson

14. ⁠Alysha Corrigan

15. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins



Replacements:

16. ⁠May Campbell

17. ⁠Kelsey Clifford

18. ⁠Carmen Tremelling

19. ⁠Gabrielle Senft

20. ⁠Poppy Cleall

21. ⁠Tori Sellors

22. ⁠Emma Hardy

23. ⁠Jess Breach