TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Liv Apps is excited to take on the challenge of the current PWR champions as Gloucester-Hartpury head to North London this weekend.

Saracens return home to StoneX Stadium for a thrilling top of the table clash against Gloucester-Hartpury. Apps starts at scrum half, ready to lead the charge and fight for the top spot. It is set to be a highly anticipated battle with both teams pushing for the title. Do not miss this must see game at the home of Saracens.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made three changes following Saracens’ roaring victory against Harlequins in the previous round at The Stoop.

Once again the front row remains unchanged, with co-captain May Campbell, who has already scored a staggering twelve tries this season, positioned between Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose.

The second row has been reshuffled, with Julia Omokhuale moving from the back row to join Laetitia Royer, who retains her place at number five after making her first PWR start of 2026 last week. World Cup winner Marlie Packer returns to the back row at openside, with Gabrielle Senft and Poppy Cleall remaining on the blindside and at number eight.

The dynamic international duo returns at half back, with Canadian Olivia Apps at number nine and Red Rose Zoe Harrison at fly half.

In the midfield, Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy take up the centre roles, while Alysha Corrigan and Lotte Sharp continue on the wings. After a series of standout displays, Jess Breach is named at fullback once more as she returns to StoneX Stadium.

There is further international experience among the replacements, with Liz Crake, Louise McMillan and Georgia Evans all poised to make their mark when called upon. The strength continues on the bench as Deborah Wills returns following her last appearance against Bristol Bears.

Apps is excited to go head to head with Gloucester-Hartpury at StoneX this Sunday.

"This is the first time I will play Gloucester-Hartpury and I am looking forward to testing myself against top opposition. It is exciting to challenge this group who have put themselves in the best possible position to get a good result this weekend."