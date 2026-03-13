Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

13.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women

Liv Apps is excited to take on the challenge of the current PWR champions as Gloucester-Hartpury head to North London this weekend.

Saracens return home to StoneX Stadium for a thrilling top of the table clash against Gloucester-Hartpury. Apps starts at scrum half, ready to lead the charge and fight for the top spot. It is set to be a highly anticipated battle with both teams pushing for the title. Do not miss this must see game at the home of Saracens.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made three changes following Saracens’ roaring victory against Harlequins in the previous round at The Stoop.

Once again the front row remains unchanged, with co-captain May Campbell, who has already scored a staggering twelve tries this season, positioned between Kelsey Clifford and Donna Rose.

The second row has been reshuffled, with Julia Omokhuale moving from the back row to join Laetitia Royer, who retains her place at number five after making her first PWR start of 2026 last week. World Cup winner Marlie Packer returns to the back row at openside, with Gabrielle Senft and Poppy Cleall remaining on the blindside and at number eight.

The dynamic international duo returns at half back, with Canadian Olivia Apps at number nine and Red Rose Zoe Harrison at fly half.

In the midfield, Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy take up the centre roles, while Alysha Corrigan and Lotte Sharp continue on the wings. After a series of standout displays, Jess Breach is named at fullback once more as she returns to StoneX Stadium.

There is further international experience among the replacements, with Liz Crake, Louise McMillan and Georgia Evans all poised to make their mark when called upon. The strength continues on the bench as Deborah Wills returns following her last appearance against Bristol Bears.

Apps is excited to go head to head with Gloucester-Hartpury at StoneX this Sunday.

"This is the first time I will play Gloucester-Hartpury and I am looking forward to testing myself against top opposition. It is exciting to challenge this group who have put themselves in the best possible position to get a good result this weekend."

Saracens Women’s squad to play Gloucester Hartpury Women: 

1 Kelsey Clifford
2 May Campbell (cc)
3 Donna Rose
4 Julia Omokhuale
5 Laetitia Royer
6 Gabrielle Senft
7  Marlie Packer 
8 Poppy Cleall
9 Olivia Apps
10 Zoe Harrison (cc)
11 Lotte Sharp
12 Sophie Bridger
13 Emma Hardy
14 Alysha Corrigan
15 Jess Breach 

Replacements: 

16 Bryony Field
17 Liz Crake
18 Carmen Tremelling
19 Louise McMillan
20 Georgia Evans
21 Tori Sellors
22 Amelia MacDougall
23 Deborah Wills

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News

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Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
13.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Liv Apps is excited to take on the challenge of the current PWR champions as Gloucester-Hartpury head to North London this weekend. Saracens return home to StoneX Stadium for a thrilling top of the table clash against Gloucester-Hartpury. Apps starts at scrum half, ready to lead the charge and fight for the top spot. It […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath Rugby v Lyon Olympique Universitaire EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/2025 Final
09.03.26

Saracens sign Alfie Barbeary

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic back-rower Alfie Barbeary ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The former Gallagher PREM champion will make the move to North London from Bath Rugby, bringing with him top-level experience, versatility and England A honours. Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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