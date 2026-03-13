Tom James swaps Saints for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that scrum half Tom James will head to North London for the 2026/27 campaign.

The experienced half back has amassed over 100 appearances for fellow Gallagher PREM outfit Northampton Saints, captaining the side on occasion whilst also covering fly half for the Saints when required.

James was educated at Sherborne School before going on to study at Loughborough University. Whilst there, he played for Loughborough Students RUFC.

After completing his studies, James signed for Bedford Blues in the Championship for the 2016/17 season. Before moving to fellow CHAMP outfit Doncaster Knights where he spent three successful seasons.

On 21 April 2020, it was announced that James would join Northampton Saints in the Premiership from the 2020/21 season.

Since then, James has chalked up over a century of caps for the Saints and was part of the Gallagher PREM winning side in the 2024/25 campaign.

James is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Saracens for the next chapter of my career. The club has such a fantastic history, and famously has such a strong culture and reputation for success. The opportunity to play a role in what the club is building is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to bring the experienced half back to the StoneX.

“Tom is an excellent player who has all the attributes to be a brilliant addition to our squad.

His experience will be invaluable for the younger players in the group and his game understanding and competitive spirit will add a huge amount to our back line.”