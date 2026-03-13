Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Tom James swaps Saints for Saracens

13.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Northampton Saints v Newcastle Red Bulls PREM Rugby Cup

Saracens can confirm that scrum half Tom James will head to North London for the 2026/27 campaign.

The experienced half back has amassed over 100 appearances for fellow Gallagher PREM outfit Northampton Saints, captaining the side on occasion whilst also covering fly half for the Saints when required.

James was educated at Sherborne School before going on to study at Loughborough University. Whilst there, he played for Loughborough Students RUFC.

After completing his studies, James signed for Bedford Blues in the Championship for the 2016/17 season. Before moving to fellow CHAMP outfit Doncaster Knights where he spent three successful seasons.

On 21 April 2020, it was announced that James would join Northampton Saints in the Premiership from the 2020/21 season.

Since then, James has chalked up over a century of caps for the Saints and was part of the Gallagher PREM winning side in the 2024/25 campaign.

James is delighted to be heading to North London.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Saracens for the next chapter of my career. The club has such a fantastic history, and famously has such a strong culture and reputation for success. The opportunity to play a role in what the club is building is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to bring the experienced half back to the StoneX.

“Tom is an excellent player who has all the attributes to be a brilliant addition to our squad.

His experience will be invaluable for the younger players in the group and his game understanding and competitive spirit will add a huge amount to our back line.”

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News

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Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby
13.03.26

Tom James swaps Saints for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that scrum half Tom James will head to North London for the 2026/27 campaign. The experienced half back has amassed over 100 appearances for fellow Gallagher PREM outfit Northampton Saints, captaining the side on occasion whilst also covering fly half for the Saints when required. James was educated at Sherborne School before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
13.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Liv Apps is excited to take on the challenge of the current PWR champions as Gloucester-Hartpury head to North London this weekend. Saracens return home to StoneX Stadium for a thrilling top of the table clash against Gloucester-Hartpury. Apps starts at scrum half, ready to lead the charge and fight for the top spot. It […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bath Rugby v Lyon Olympique Universitaire EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/2025 Final
09.03.26

Saracens sign Alfie Barbeary

Saracens is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic back-rower Alfie Barbeary ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The former Gallagher PREM champion will make the move to North London from Bath Rugby, bringing with him top-level experience, versatility and England A honours. Barbeary’s rise in the professional game has been nothing short of eye-catching. A product of the Wasps Academy, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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