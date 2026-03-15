MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 17 - 22 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Saracens lost their first game since October in heartbreaking fashion in North London to current champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Original Club of North London relinquished the lead late on after an excellent display of defensive resilience, giving the Circus their toughest league game of the season so far.

Saracens started the game at breakneck speed with Olivia Apps the key lynchpin in the early stages. The Canadian was rewarded for her hard work with a try inside the first 10 minutes, after fellow international Alysha Corrigan found some space round the outside before offloading to Apps who sprinted home for yet another worldie of a score from one of the league's hottest prospects.

Gloucester-Hartpury then hit back through their impressive power play at set piece. A series of infringements from Saracens kept the hosts under their own sticks, with the Circus soon reaping the rewards from their dominant scrum as Alex Matthews dived over from close range to level the game.

Sarries once again showed their prowess out wide, however, regaining the lead halfway through the first half. Another flowing set-piece move gave Jess Breach space and time to grubber through, which she then regathered before finding Corrigan, who linked up with Emma Hardy who sprinted over the line for yet another breathtaking score from the North Londoners.

The visitors were not repelled, however, as they continued to test Saracens through their forwards. Repeated set-piece aggression from the Cherry and Whites left referee Sara Cox with no option but to produce a yellow card for Kelsey Clifford. With the player advantage Gloucester pounced with a score late in the half. A carbon copy of her first, Alex Matthews peeled off the back of a rumbling scrum to score under the posts, leaving just two points between the sides at the break.

The second half started in slower fashion than the first, with Saracens, however, in far better areas of the pitch, playing most of their rugby in the Gloucester-Hartpury half with a stiff wind at their backs. Sarries got close to the line on a number of occasions before the hour mark, with Sophie Bridger getting the closest before fumbling the ball just before the line.

However, penalties continued to be the Achilles heel of the hosts as they were repeatedly pinned back by the referee’s whistle. It did not take long for Gloucester to take advantage, capitalising off a strong maul. The visitors picked off the defenders out wide before Hannah Dallavalle slid over in the corner.

A wonderful clearance kick from Zoe Harrison moments later repelled Gloucester back onto their own line, though the resulting goal line drop out gave Alysha Corrigan the chance to run it from deep. Sarries picked up a penalty moments later which Harrison converted to level proceedings heading into the final 10 minutes.

Despite some incredible defensive acumen, Gloucester-Hartpury broke hearts late on with a hat-trick try from Alex Matthews sealing the deal for the visitors.

Saracens now sit out a week thanks to a bye before hosting Sale Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 28 March for Showdown VI. Get your tickets now.