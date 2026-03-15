Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 17 - 22 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

15.03.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women

Saracens lost their first game since October in heartbreaking fashion in North London to current champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Original Club of North London relinquished the lead late on after an excellent display of defensive resilience, giving the Circus their toughest league game of the season so far.

Saracens started the game at breakneck speed with Olivia Apps the key lynchpin in the early stages. The Canadian was rewarded for her hard work with a try inside the first 10 minutes, after fellow international Alysha Corrigan found some space round the outside before offloading to Apps who sprinted home for yet another worldie of a score from one of the league's hottest prospects.

Gloucester-Hartpury then hit back through their impressive power play at set piece. A series of infringements from Saracens kept the hosts under their own sticks, with the Circus soon reaping the rewards from their dominant scrum as Alex Matthews dived over from close range to level the game.

Sarries once again showed their prowess out wide, however, regaining the lead halfway through the first half. Another flowing set-piece move gave Jess Breach space and time to grubber through, which she then regathered before finding Corrigan, who linked up with Emma Hardy who sprinted over the line for yet another breathtaking score from the North Londoners.

The visitors were not repelled, however, as they continued to test Saracens through their forwards. Repeated set-piece aggression from the Cherry and Whites left referee Sara Cox with no option but to produce a yellow card for Kelsey Clifford. With the player advantage Gloucester pounced with a score late in the half. A carbon copy of her first, Alex Matthews peeled off the back of a rumbling scrum to score under the posts, leaving just two points between the sides at the break.

The second half started in slower fashion than the first, with Saracens, however, in far better areas of the pitch, playing most of their rugby in the Gloucester-Hartpury half with a stiff wind at their backs. Sarries got close to the line on a number of occasions before the hour mark, with Sophie Bridger getting the closest before fumbling the ball just before the line.

However, penalties continued to be the Achilles heel of the hosts as they were repeatedly pinned back by the referee’s whistle. It did not take long for Gloucester to take advantage, capitalising off a strong maul. The visitors picked off the defenders out wide before Hannah Dallavalle slid over in the corner.

A wonderful clearance kick from Zoe Harrison moments later repelled Gloucester back onto their own line, though the resulting goal line drop out gave Alysha Corrigan the chance to run it from deep. Sarries picked up a penalty moments later which Harrison converted to level proceedings heading into the final 10 minutes.

Despite some incredible defensive acumen, Gloucester-Hartpury broke hearts late on with a hat-trick try from Alex Matthews sealing the deal for the visitors.

Saracens now sit out a week thanks to a bye before hosting Sale Sharks at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 28 March for Showdown VI. Get your tickets now. 

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
15.03.26

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 17 - 22 Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Saracens lost their first game since October in heartbreaking fashion in North London to current champions Gloucester-Hartpury. The Original Club of North London relinquished the lead late on after an excellent display of defensive resilience, giving the Circus their toughest league game of the season so far. Saracens started the game at breakneck speed with […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby
13.03.26

Tom James swaps Saints for Saracens

Saracens can confirm that scrum half Tom James will head to North London for the 2026/27 campaign. The experienced half back has amassed over 100 appearances for fellow Gallagher PREM outfit Northampton Saints, captaining the side on occasion whilst also covering fly half for the Saints when required. James was educated at Sherborne School before […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins Women v Saracens Women
13.03.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Gloucester-Hartpury (PWR R14)

Liv Apps is excited to take on the challenge of the current PWR champions as Gloucester-Hartpury head to North London this weekend. Saracens return home to StoneX Stadium for a thrilling top of the table clash against Gloucester-Hartpury. Apps starts at scrum half, ready to lead the charge and fight for the top spot. It […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton